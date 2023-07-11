EDISON, N.J., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Security announced today that Tennessee-based 323Link has integrated Zerify’s Meet & Defender into their industry leading OneTouch Multi-Video Platform, creating a new secure standard for the audio-visual world.

“When it comes to meeting rooms, our OneTouch platform is in a league of its own,” says Don Cottam, CEO of 323link. “There isn’t another A/V room solution on the market with advanced meeting room features like OneTouch i.e., you can connect over your favorite video platforms, such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and many more. Our OneTouch interface keeps users out of windows and allows them to join meetings seamlessly by just clicking the join button, or allows the system to launch calls automatically.”

“By integrating Zerify Defender into our OneTouch meeting platform, your conferences and meetings are locked down from malware designed specifically to steal audio & video streams. This is the first time an A/V company put security first,” says Cottam. “Additionally, we will also be integrating Zerify Meet’s secure video conferencing service into our OneTouch platform giving users the option of the industry’s only video conferencing platform that authenticates every participant for every meeting.”

“Our OneTouch is available in every one of our room bundles in two different forms: OneTouch Core and OneTouch Think. Small-scale rooms are typically powered by a OneTouch Core computer, whereas larger, more complex configurations are powered by a OneTouch Think computer. This flexibility allows OneTouch to run optimally in any room solution, and for our software to develop in time with technology,” says Cottam.

OneTouch fully integrates with both Office 365 and Google Calendar, and allows users to connect to calls quickly and avoid the loss of time while starting up a meeting. All of the meetings booked for the room show up in the main interface with the application icon. OneTouch is also AI friendly and was programmed with artificial intelligence in mind, and works with all the up-and-coming AI programs, such as Chat GPT, Bard, and many others.

“The integration between Zerify and 323link’s OneTouch brings about a remarkable partnership, elevating the standards of secure collaboration and audio-visual systems,” says Mark L Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Together, our two companies are developing three comprehensive hardware and software bundles, offering a range of solutions that cater to diverse needs, from a secure presentation space to a fully equipped training space, large conference room, or even a courtroom setting. By harnessing the power of 323link OneTouch, Zerify users will be able to enjoy a high-end meeting experience at a significantly reduced cost, all while ensuring the utmost security of the interconnected systems at the hardware level.”

As part of their shared vision for the future, Zerify and 323link are actively exploring the integration of AI-powered gatekeepers within the audio-visual rooms. These gatekeepers will regulate AI interactions, offering enhanced control over data access and usage. This innovative approach not only fortifies security but also paves the way for breakthrough advancements in industries like agriculture and healthcare.

“If we plan to use AI tools in conference rooms, classrooms, or at our desks, we need to be able to regulate, control, and report its behavior with a proper set of controls, much like the traditional video conference gatekeepers of the past. We call this an AI Gatekeeper. We need to make AI safe at the endpoint,” says Don Cottam, 323link, Inc.

Moreover, the turnkey audio-visual rooms resulting from this partnership boast the ability to communicate with users. This personalized and intuitive interaction, reminiscent of conversing with a knowledgeable concierge, further enhances the overall meeting experience.

Zerify and 323link extend their commitment to government entities, offering secure and cost-effective solutions for classrooms, courtrooms, and conference rooms. These environments adhere to NIST compliance standards, ensuring the highest levels of security, and inspiring confidence and trust among users.

“We believe that one of the biggest security holes in most customers’ networks is the room solution for video calling or AV systems in local conference rooms, classrooms, or meeting spaces. Many devices have their own operating systems and receive IP addresses. This is a significant problem we plan to fix, and we have been working on OneTouch Turnkey Rooms for 5 years now, set for release this year,” explains Don Cottam, 323link, Inc.

Excitement abounds as Zerify and 323link envision the immense potential of their collaboration, combining cyber security expertise with cutting-edge audio-visual solutions. Together, they aim to redefine the audio-visual landscape, empowering organizations to conduct secure and seamless meetings across various platforms.

About 323link:

323Link is a Tennessee-based company located just outside of Nashville, we are a renowned provider of audio-visual solutions, offering a wide range of products and services to meet the diverse needs of businesses, educational institutions, and government organizations. With extensive industry experience and a passion for innovation, 323link stands at the forefront of audio and video collaboration. The company specializes in creating advanced technology solutions that deliver a simple user experience, employing full automations to make the experience seamless. OneTouch Audio Visual Systems are specifically designed for AI, VR, and AR integrations.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company is focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Gap Security. Its technologies help to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers this level of cybersecurity protections.

323link Contact:

Don Cottam

doncottam@323link.com

(615) 794-8777

Zerify Contact:

Mark L. Kay

marklkay@zerify.com

(732) 661-9641