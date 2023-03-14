The 357 Company Logistics issues can make or break a company. You can’t afford to miss the presentation on “Solving Shipping and Supply Chain Issues” by Kevin Schultz President & Co-Founder of The 357 Company & 357 Hemp Logistics at the NOCO Hemp Expo on March 30.

357 Company Co-Founder and President Kevin Schultz will share insights from managing legal U.S. interstate hemp logistics, shipping cannabis* between 15+ countries, and solving supply chain bottlenecks

CHICAGO, COLORADO SPRINGS AND NASHVILLE, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kevin Schultz , President and Co-Founder of The 357 Company (357), a logistics and supply chain management company with divisions specializing in legal hemp and cannabis, will offer expert perspective on how logistics is the circulatory system of the global economy and offer advice on maximizing this critical factor for a healthy hemp supply chain at the 9th Annual NoCo Hemp Expo . His presentation titled “Solving Shipping and Supply Chain Issues” will be Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 2:05 to 2:25 p.m. at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, Colo. (NoCo Conference Agenda ) *Internationally and in this release, legal non-industrial hemp and cannabis that has 0.3% or less of THC is referred to as “cannabis.”

Schultz will be sharing insight from the vantage point of having senior leadership roles in two vertical cannabis MSOs and co-founding The 357 Company. The Company’s 357 Hemp Logistics division offers interstate supply chain management and logistics for legal hemp in North America, and its 357 Canna Logistics division provides international logistics management and shipping of legal cannabis and hemp between 15+ countries across the EU, UK, North America, South America, Central America, Asia, South Africa, and the Middle East.

Schultz stated, “Many companies have been burned when they try to take shortcuts on logistics because they don’t fully understand the huge differences and the massive amount of documentation required across each country or state in the tightly regulated cannabis and hemp industries. When their shipments get stopped, their entire supply chain suffers.”

“We’ve made it our business to navigate every step of the supply chain and know each state and country’s specific hemp and cannabis regulations, DEA requirements, documentation needed, and additional customs restrictions, on top of having relationships with the airlines and companies that are qualified to transport these highly regulated products in the air and for the first, middle and final miles,” he noted. “Because of our experience and familiarity in all aspects of cannabis at MSOs, our shipping partners know they can lean on us for operational advice, and key industry introductions, in addition to logistics solutions. I’m looking forward to discussing key factors to prevent logistics issues, maintain compliance and ensure safe, timely delivery throughout the supply chain.”

For additional insights from Schultz, tune into his March 7th guest appearance titled “High Flying Logistics: How this shipping company could disrupt the Cannabis industry,” on the Talking Hedge Podcast with host Josh Kincaid, available on demand here .

About The 357 Company

The 357 Company is setting the standard of excellence for logistics and supply chain management, centered around compliant standard operating procedures and dedication to unparalleled customer service and business ethics. 357’s leadership team collectively has 50+ years of transportation, logistics, medical device, and supply chain management experience across companies such as American Backhaulers/CH Robinson, Hangar A, Biomet, and Schering-Plough. Additionally, they’ve developed operational processes and procedures for some of the largest brands in the restaurant home delivery and highly regulated medical cannabis industries, including Grubhub, Verano, and PharmaCann. For more information on 357, its subsidiaries, and the logistics industry, visit www.357Company.com and follow 357 on social media: Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

