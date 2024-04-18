31% Say they Spend $100+ Per Month on THC Products; Users Over Index with Doordash, Uber Eats, Little Caesars, Energy Drinks, and Snacking Categories

CHICAGO, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released a new analysis that examines the impact of cannabis on consumer behavior. The report, Budding Behaviors: Insights into the Modern Cannabis Consumer, includes an April 2024 survey of nearly 6,000 present and past self-reported THC & CBD users, as well as an analysis of the verified buying behaviors for these same individuals. Overall, cannabis user profiles vary significantly based on substance type, with THC / marijuana users skewing younger and using cannabis on a more regular basis than CBD-only users, who tend to be older and less frequent users. THC users also spend more of their grocery dollars on snacks and beverages and are more likely to say their alcohol consumption has decreased since they started using cannabis products.

Cannabis Purchase Data Findings Include:



THC users spend more of their grocery dollars on snacks and beverages. Compared to non-users, THC users spend a larger portion of their grocery dollars on categories like sports & energy drinks (1.7x), beer (1.3x), frozen sandwiches (1.3x), spirits (1.1x), frozen pizza (1.1x), and frozen appetizers (1.1x). Daily THC users have even more pronounced spikes in almost every category studied, with notable differences from regular THC users in candy, herbs & spices, frozen potato snacks, and packaged sweet snacks.

THC usage impacts alcohol consumption, and more frequent users spend less than infrequent users on alcohol. More than 1 in 3 THC users (36%) say they have reduced their alcohol consumption since they began using cannabis products — yet they are still more likely than non-users to buy alcohol (73% vs. 65%). Daily THC users spend 15.3% of their grocery dollars on alcohol, infrequent users spend 18.1%, and non-users spend 14.3%.

More than 1 in 3 THC users (36%) say they have reduced their alcohol consumption since they began using cannabis products — yet they are still more likely than non-users to buy alcohol (73% vs. 65%). Daily THC users spend 15.3% of their grocery dollars on alcohol, infrequent users spend 18.1%, and non-users spend 14.3%. Fast food and delivery services win with THC users. Compared to non-users, THC users are more likely to have visited a limited-service restaurant or used a food delivery app in the past three months (ending 3/31/23). They are 61% more likely to have ordered from Doordash, 35% more likely for Uber Eats, 31% for Little Caesars Pizza, 28% for Jersey Mike’s Subs, 22% for Taco Bell, 22% for Jack in the Box, 19% for Pizza Hut, 19% for Dominos, 17% for Wawa, and 16% for Popeyes. These behaviors are even more pronounced among daily THC users.



Cannabis Survey Findings Include:



THC users skew younger, lower income, and use cannabis on a more regular basis. Consumers who say they use THC products are more likely to be Gen Z or Millennials, have low to middle income (<$60K), and have health concerns around anxiety and stress. Nearly two-thirds (64%) say they use THC products a few times per week, with 38% saying they are daily users. Frequent use and higher price points result in higher cannabis spending among THC users. 31% spend $100 or more on cannabis products monthly (compared to 7% of CBD-only users), and their main purchase locations are in-person dispensaries (61%), personal acquaintances (29%), smoke shops (19%), and online dispensaries (14%).

Consumers who say they use THC products are more likely to be Gen Z or Millennials, have low to middle income (<$60K), and have health concerns around anxiety and stress. Nearly two-thirds (64%) say they use THC products a few times per week, with 38% saying they are daily users. CBD-only users are older, higher income and looking to manage health issues. Muscle and joint pain, as well as arthritis, are the main health concerns for CBD users, who are more likely to be Boomers with middle to high incomes (>$80K). 44% say they use CBD products a few times per week, with 16% saying they are daily users. CBD spending occurs at both dispensaries and mainstream retailers. The top places for CBD users to buy cannabis products are alternative health stores (31%), in-person dispensaries (25%), online dispensaries (19%), and traditional retailers (16%).

Muscle and joint pain, as well as arthritis, are the main health concerns for CBD users, who are more likely to be Boomers with middle to high incomes (>$80K). 44% say they use CBD products a few times per week, with 16% saying they are daily users. THC is more broadly used for recreational, social, and creative purposes. The top reported reasons for THC use include stress relief (62%), sleep aid (57%), and pain management (50%), followed by recreational purposes (38%), medicinal purposes (33%), coping mechanism (23%), social purposes (21%), appetite stimulation (14%), creativity boost (13%), and enhanced sensory experiences (13%). Among CBD-only users, pain management tops the list at 61%, followed by stress relief (41%), and sleep aid (38%). Nearly all surveyed activities are 2-3x more popular when using THC compared to CBD. When asked which activities consumers engage in while using cannabis products, relaxing and sleeping topped the list for both THC and CBD users. However, THC users are much more likely to watch movies (49% vs. 24% for CBD users), listen to music (43% vs. 19%), socialize with friends (41% vs. 18%), spend time alone (37% vs. 23%), clean or organize (35% vs. 17%), enjoy nature / outdoor activities (31% vs. 15%), eat or snack (31% vs. 10%), cook or bake (25% vs. 11%), or be creative (23% vs. 7%). Gen Z consumers are more than twice as likely to eat or snack while using THC. Among THC users, 17% of Boomers said they eat or snack while using THC products –– rising to 27% of Gen X, 43% of Millennials, and 50% of Gen Z.

The top reported reasons for THC use include stress relief (62%), sleep aid (57%), and pain management (50%), followed by recreational purposes (38%), medicinal purposes (33%), coping mechanism (23%), social purposes (21%), appetite stimulation (14%), creativity boost (13%), and enhanced sensory experiences (13%). Among CBD-only users, pain management tops the list at 61%, followed by stress relief (41%), and sleep aid (38%). Edibles lead the way for THC users, but Gen Z is significantly more likely to opt for vape cartridges or infused beverage products. Among all THC users, edibles (67%), flower (48%), vape cartridges (37%), and pre-rolls (32%) are the most popular products. 55% of Gen Z users opt for vape cartridges and 21% opt for THC-infused beverages. Edibles and topicals are the preferred products for CBD users. 58% of CBD users opt for edibles and 44% opt for topicals. Less popular products are tinctures (19%), vape cartridges (17%), and concentrates (12%).

Among all THC users, edibles (67%), flower (48%), vape cartridges (37%), and pre-rolls (32%) are the most popular products. 55% of Gen Z users opt for vape cartridges and 21% opt for THC-infused beverages. Three-quarters of past cannabis users are open to trying again. 74% of past users say they would consider cannabis again in the future. Their primary reasons for discontinuing use at this point in time were changes to lifestyle or life stage (29%), no longer enjoying use (23%) or focusing on other priorities & interests (17%).

Numerator’s cannabis usage survey was fielded from 4/3/24 – 4/9/24 to 5,709+ present (4,709) and past (1,000) self-identified THC & CBD users. THC users are defined as those currently using THC or THC+CBD products. CBD users are defined as those using CBD-only products. Survey findings are layered with verified purchase behavior for the same individuals. Insights are limited to individuals ages 21+ who reported living in a state where marijuana is legal.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

