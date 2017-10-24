3D at Depth Expands Senior Team to Drive Growth and Innovation

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3D at Depth, a global provider of advanced subsea LiDAR systems and solutions, today announces the appointment of Cory Moore as Global Offshore Operations Manager and Ian Roberts as Senior Mechanical Design Engineer.

Mr. Moore has over 20 years’ experience overseeing subsea survey and mapping projects with Tier #1 energy providers in Africa, Europe, and North and South America. During his tenure as a subsea survey engineer at Statoil and Chevron (Norway and the United States.), Moore helped design and lead survey solutions from concept through implementation with a focus on operational excellence and the use of technological innovations to increase offshore survey safety and efficiencies. Moore also held positions managing offshore survey operations for ProServ and Subsea7. His early career experience was spent at Fugro Marine Construction. Moore will be responsible for the management, implementation and customer support for 3D at Depth’s global subsea LiDAR solutions.

Mr. Roberts joins 3D at Depth from Tidewater Subsea where he was responsible for remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) operations, engineering, and tooling design. In addition to mechanical and hydraulic subsea engineering, Roberts has implemented company document control systems for ISO 9000/14000 certification. Roberts’ expertise in ROV system integration, innovation and vessel installation will be a key component for his role with 3D at Depth as the company continues to advance their moving platform solution.

“We are pleased to strengthen our team with the addition of Cory and Ian,” said, Carl Embry, CEO and President 3D at Depth. “They both bring significant expertise to help manage and implement effective operational processes as we continue to drive the expansion of subsea LiDAR and bespoke subsea tooling for use in offshore applications.”

“3D at Depth is poised for extensive global growth, and in this position, I look forward to helping ensure the continued delivery of safe, innovative solutions to meet customer needs in our target markets.”Cory Moore, Global Offshore Operations Manager.

“This is an exciting time for 3D at Depth as the demand for accurate, cost effective data collection solutions will continue to drive subsea survey market,” said Ian Roberts Senior Designer Mechanical Engineer.” 3D at Depth’s ability to use subsea LIDAR to answer this market requirement is a game changer. I am thrilled to be part of the solution and the team.”

Recently, the Company made industry news with the “Announcement of a Strategic Collaboration with Schlumberger” and the launch of “3D at Depth’s Moving Platform Subsea LiDAR Solution.”

About 3D at Depth:

3D at Depth, Inc. provides advanced subsea LiDAR systems and solutions designed to help clients build, maintain, map and monitor underwater assets and resources. 3D at Depth’s portfolio of SL1 and SL2 subsea LiDAR laser scanners combine integrated hardware and software technology to deliver repeatable, millimetric measured point clouds to address the challenges of subsea 3D measurement and visualization. 3D at Depth, solutions focus on increasing the efficiencies and the accuracy of data collection, and modeling programs for offshore oil and gas, commercial, research and government applications. With office locations in the US, UK and Australia, the company is focused on innovation and best practices to enhance 3D underwater data collection processes.

For more information visit us at www.3DatDepth.com or follow us @3DatDepth

Media Contact:

3D at Depth:

Colleen Hahn

+1.703.851.6944

[email protected]