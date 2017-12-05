3D at Depth Partners with iQ3Connect to Deliver a Subsea LiDAR Virtual Reality Data Platform

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3D at Depth Inc., a global provider of advanced subsea LiDAR systems and solutions, has partnered with iQ3Connect Inc. (iQ3) to deliver a new data visualization tool to help clients build, maintain, map and monitor subsea assets, environments and resources. The partnership leverages the unique features of 3D at Depth’s subsea LiDAR data and the power of iQ3’s innovative augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) platform to transform the value of offshore survey data. “Powered by iQ3’s” cloud-based software platform, customers can access 3D at Depth’s subsea LiDAR data through a secure, optimized web-based portal. The technology creates an immersive VR environment with true 1-to-1 3D scale models generated using repeatable, millimetric subsea LiDAR data inputs. Using a laptop, desktop or smart device, geographically dispersed teams can collaborate within a single VR session and be present in the same scene. iQ3Connect’s underlying technology runs from a computer aided design (CAD) based platform allowing simulation of structures overlaid with subsea infrastructure. The ability to explore and experience 3D content as if you were actually onsite with a digital representation of physical assets or the surrounding environment creates a seamless workflow environment from reality capture to virtual immersion. Subsea LiDAR 3D data can be viewed and discussed with minimal changes to current installed geographic information systems (GIS) or big data hosting platforms. From data acquisition through data visualization and analysis, challenges faced by subsea survey programs are attributed to connecting actionable data to the right resource at the right time. 3D at Depth’s Subsea LiDAR VR Platform “Powered by IQ3” lowers the barriers and allows multiple users and key decision makers to “see” the same data together for greater insight and better decisions.

“iQ3Connect has been on the forefront of developing powerful AR and VR technology. Their expertise in industrial and engineering VR technology running on CAD based systems was a pivotal factor in our decision to partner,” said Neil Manning, Chief Business Development Officer, 3D at Depth. “Now, we can leverage the convergence between iQ3’s VR web-based platform and 3D at Depth’s subsea LiDAR data to allow customers greater connectivity to access the critical data they need to make better, more effective decisions. We are excited to move this partnership to the next level as we develop additional innovations to transform the digital oilfield.”

“3D at Depth’s leadership role in bringing commercial subsea LIDAR solutions to market made them a perfect lead to advance our technology in the offshore and marine sectors,” said Michael Bloor, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, iQ3Connect. “Our goal is to unlock the power of data through easy to use and productive AR and VR solutions that foster better decisions across the value chain.”

About 3D at Depth:

3D at Depth, Inc. provides advanced subsea LiDAR systems and solutions designed to help clients build, maintain, map and monitor underwater assets and resources. 3D at Depth’s portfolio of SL1 and SL2 subsea LiDAR laser scanners combine integrated hardware and software technology to deliver repeatable, millimetric measured point clouds to address the challenges of subsea 3D measurement and visualization. 3D at Depth solutions focus on increasing the efficiencies and the accuracy of data collection, and modeling programs for offshore oil and gas, commercial, research and government applications. With office locations in the US, UK and Australia, the company is focused on innovation and best practices to enhance 3D underwater data collection processes. For more information visit us at www.3DatDepth.com or follow us @3DatDepth.

About iQ3Connect Inc.:

iQ3 was founded in 2016 by a team of engineers with expertise in the MFG and AEC industries. Our team has over one hundred plus years of combined industry experiences working for some of the leading CAE and CAD companies. Our platform is built on research first carried out at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. It provides a reliable and industry-hardened foundation to our new cutting-edge iQ3 software resulting in a direct intuitive way to interact with industrial 3D content in immersive VR and AR environments. For more on the technology and its applications, please visit www.iq3connect.com.

Media Contact:

3D at Depth:

Colleen Hahn

Marketing, Sales and Communications

+1.703.851.6944

[email protected]