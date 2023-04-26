According to Market.us, Printing human-like tissue has enabled scientists to obtain results of a drug’s effect on a pathogen within hours, in contrast to the traditional method that takes up to six years for the same process.

New York, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global 3D Bioprinting Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1%, with its worth expected to increase from USD 1.6 billion in 2022 to approximately USD 6.9 billion by 2032. 3D Bioprinting is an additive manufacturing technique that makes biomedical parts by 3D printing. It mimics natural tissue characteristics as closely as possible. 3D Bioprinting is a method that involves layer-by-layer deposition of bio-inks to create tissue-like structures. These structures can then be used in tissue engineering and medical research. This can be used for drug development, research, scaffolds, and medical implant development. 3D Bioprinting now includes scaffold printing, which can be used for reconstructing joints and ligaments. The study of biomaterials, which are innovative materials, is a key component of 3D Bioprinting technology. This technology has made tremendous advancements in medical tissue engineering.

Key Takeaway:

By technology, in 2022, the 3D Bioprinting market was dominated by the Inkjet-based bio printing segment with a market share of 39% 2022, owing to its ability to print complex living tissues or organs on culture substrates using biomaterials as bio-ink.

Factors affecting the growth of the 3D Bioprinting industry

Several factors can have an impact on the growth of the 3D Bioprinting industry. Some of these factors include:

Faster Drug Development : By printing human-like tissue, scientists can now get the results of any particular drug’s reaction on the pathogen within a few hours compared to the traditional method, which would take around three to six years for the same process

: By printing human-like tissue, scientists can now get the results of any particular drug’s reaction on the pathogen within a few hours compared to the traditional method, which would take around three to six years for the same process High Costs : The cost of printing any human body part or tissue is very high and can be challenging to estimate as several process variables come into play. Thus this factor can limit the 3D bioprinting industry’s growth to a certain extent.

: The cost of printing any human body part or tissue is very high and can be challenging to estimate as several process variables come into play. Thus this factor can limit the 3D bioprinting industry’s growth to a certain extent. Increasing use in the Cosmetics sector : Several cosmetics companies are using 3D bio-printed tissues to test their products, especially in Europe, as the EU banned animal testing in 2013.

: Several cosmetics companies are using 3D bio-printed tissues to test their products, especially in Europe, as the EU banned animal testing in 2013. Skilled Professionals: Highly trained professionals are required for operating 3D bioprinters as it requires continuous process monitoring.

Market Growth

3D Bioprinting’s ability to reduce drug reactions and expand treatment options drives medical tourism growth in European countries. The UK government invested US$ 70 million in the industry strategy challenge fund to improve the healthcare infrastructure. For advanced precision and gene therapy, it has established three treatment centers for advanced therapy. Artificial intelligence, which is based on innovative advances, is revolutionizing healthcare. It makes it easier for healthcare professionals to track and monitor clinical data, resulting in fewer errors. AstraZeneca plc, and Renalytix AI plc, introduced strategies for 3D Bioprinting to treat metabolic, renal, or cardiovascular diseases in August 2020. Researchers at Seoul National University Hospital & College of Medicine also developed artificial intelligence (A.I.). Deep Learning Based Automatic Detection is an algorithm that analyzes chest radiographs to identify abnormal cancer growth. As such, the market growth is being driven by AI in 3D Bioprinting.

Regional Analysis

North America was the dominant region in 2022, with a market share of 36.4%. The increasing integration of IT in the healthcare industry is estimated to drive market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the United States government has recently become a key stakeholder in the 3D bioprinting industry. The US government has also made considerable investments in the research and development of bioprinting, with several federal grants awarded to universities for this purpose. The presence of several major key players is another factor that may boost the growth of the North American region, among others. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR holding the largest market share during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 1.6 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 6.9 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 16.1% North America Revenue Share 36.4% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The 3D bioprinting market growth is being driven by various factors, including technological advancements in the bioprinting space and the subsequent rise in its adoption across various industries. The 3D bioprinting market growth is primarily the result of several factors related to the rapid advancement of technology and increasing demand for organ transplantation. Primarily, the emergence of high-performance materials such as hydrogels, polymers, and metals has enabled greater precision in bioprinting techniques. This has allowed for increased applications, including tissue engineering and regenerative medicine.

Market Restraints

The 3D bioprinting market is subject to certain restraining factors which have been identified as having a detrimental effect on the growth of this sector. Firstly, the lack of existing infrastructure and regulatory frameworks in some countries has proven to be an obstruction when it comes to the development of this industry. Secondly, the cost associated with the technology required for 3D bioprinting processes is deemed too high for several manufacturers. Therefore, factors as such are anticipated to hamper the market’s growth to a certain extent.

Market Opportunities

Technological advances such as increased accessibility and the development of new materials play a significant role in determining market opportunities. In addition, developments in 3D bioprinting are a direct result of the convergence of several research fields. All of these developments have contributed to the creation and advancement of bioprinters. 3D Bioprinting is an emerging technology that has been making waves in the medical field. It allows for printing biological structures that can be used to create more effective and personalized treatments, potentially revolutionizing medicines. Since its inception, 3D Bioprinting technology has been used to print a wide variety of biological structures, including skin tissue, bone, heart valves, and blood vessels.

Report Segmentation of the 3D Bioprinting Market

Technology Insight

Based on technology, the 3D bioprinting market is segmented into magnetic levitation, laser-assisted, and inkjet-based bioprinting. Among these, inkjet-based bioprinting has dominated the market, with the majority of the revenue share of 39% in 2022. Because it enables complex living tissues or organs to be printed on culture substrates using biomaterials as bio-ink. The growing use of inkjet technology in the medical industry is fueling the growth of this market. This segment is estimated to rise significantly throughout the forecast period, owing to its rising reliability and demand.

Material Insight

Based on this segment, the 3D bioprinting market has been segmented into living cells, extracellular matrices, and hydrogels. Among these materials, the living cells segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. Moreover, during the forecast period, the hydrogel segment is expected to dominate the 3D bio-printing market. Hydrogel is used in tissue engineering applications for three reasons. They may be employed as gap fillers, bioactive chemical transport vectors, and 3D structures that function as scaffolding for cells and aid in the formation of perfect tissues.

Application Insight

The 3D bioprinting market is segmented based on application into medical, dental, bioinks, and biosensors. The increased usage of medicinal pharmaceuticals to treat numerous chronic conditions is propelling the 3D Bioprinting industry forward. Furthermore, the rising need for cost-effective biomedical medications and applications based on this technology is propelling this industry forward. The need for medical pharmaceuticals is growing as the number of pharmaceutical sector players grows. Millions of individuals take capsules and tablets on a daily basis all across the world. As a result, this segment is predicted to increase profitably throughout the projected period.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Magnetic levitation Bioprinting

Laser-assisted Bioprinting

Inkjet-Based Bioprinting

By Materials

Living Cells

Extracellular Matrices

Hydrogels

By Applications

Medical

Dental

Bioinks

Biosensors

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape



Major market participants are exploring new tactics, creating a competitive landscape among important competitors. To acquire a competitive edge, key organizations prioritize research & development in order to create novel technological applications. In addition, large businesses form alliances, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their range of applications and manufacturing capabilities and differentiate themselves from the competition.

Some of the major players include:

EnvisionTEC, Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

Regemat 3D S.L.

Bico group ab

Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Regenhu

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

3D Bioprinting Solutions

Cellink Global

Inventia Life Science PTY LTD

Poietis

Vivax Bio, LLC

Allevi

Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, LLC

Rokit Healthcare, Inc.

Pandorum Technologies pvt. ltd.

Foldink Life Science Technologies

Revotek Co., ltd.

Precise Bio

Recent Development of the 3D Market

In July 2022 , Triastek, Inc. partnered with Eli Lilly and Company, a major pharmaceutical industry, to use 3D printing technology. This initiative will concentrate on the target release of drugs in the gut. Triastek concentrates on the thorough investigation of process parameters to ensure drug stability during the release of drugs and also during the formulation 3D printing process and formulation creation.

, Triastek, Inc. partnered with Eli Lilly and Company, a major pharmaceutical industry, to use 3D printing technology. This initiative will concentrate on the target release of drugs in the gut. Triastek concentrates on the thorough investigation of process parameters to ensure drug stability during the release of drugs and also during the formulation 3D printing process and formulation creation. In August 2022, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and CELLINK, a global pioneer of 3D bioprinter development, announced their partnership to construct a 3D bioprinting Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, India. The Biosystems Science and Engineering at IISc provide access to 3D bioprinting systems, allowing researchers to make advancements in their projects through specific applications to improve medical outcomes.

