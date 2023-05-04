3D Cell Culture Market Trends And Insights by Technique (Scaffolds Based 3D Cell Culture [Hydrogel-Based Support and Polymeric Hard Material Based Support] and Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Culture [Hanging Drop Microplates, Spheroid Microplates Containing Ultra-Low Attachment (ULA) Coating, and Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture]), by Product (Consumables [Culture Media, Reagents, 3D Multiwell Plates, and Glassware] and Instruments [Bioreactor, Flow Cytometer, and Cell Culture Chips), by Application (Drug Discovery, Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, Tissue Screening & Engineering, Regenerative Medicine, Toxicity Testing, and Others), by End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Research & Academic Laboratories), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest of The World), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3D Cell Culture Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) ‘s report highlights “ 3D Cell Culture Market Information By Technique, Product, Application, End User, And Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market size was valued at USD 0.87 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 1.03 billion in 2022 to USD 3.94 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.90% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030).

Market Scope

The physiological relevance of cells created in 3D cell culture models has been established. Improvements have been made as a result of numerous studies of biological mechanisms, including cell morphology, development, division, migration, and assault of tumor cells into surrounding tissue, cell number monitoring, viability, response to stimuli, metabolism of drugs, expression of genes, stimulation of angiogenesis, and protein synthesis, in-vivo relevance, and immune system evasion. In studies that call for in vivo model systems to examine the effects of foreign drugs on body tissues and organs, 3D cultures are frequently used because they can accurately mimic the typical morphology and microarchitecture of organs. Additionally, the creation of 3D organotypic structures using biomimetic tissue constructs prompted many research organizations to use 3-dimensional cell culture techniques.

To study and analyze the etiology of diseases, 3D cell cultures are helpful, facilitating their adoption in various research areas. Microsystems or organs-on-a-chip are other names for microchips. Using various methods from the microchip industry, microchips may combine microfluidic methods with cells grown inside the microfabricated 3D devices. Thus, the segment is expected to grow over the forecast period thanks to microchips made with 3D cell culture devices that aid in immediately evaluating neurotransmitters.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 3.94 Billion CAGR 14.90% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technique, Product, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of 3D cell culture boosts market growth. Increasing preference for precision medicine

3D Cell Culture Market Competitive Landscape:

The significant companies in the 3D cell culture market are:

Corning Incorporated (US)

Lonza Group AG (Switzerland)

Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)

3D Biotek LLC (US)

REPROCELL, Inc. (Japan)

Kirkstall Ltd. (UK)

MIMETAS BV (Netherlands)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Avantor, Inc. (US)

3D Cell Culture Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

There are several factors that are increasing the adoption of 3D cell culture. Some of the most predominant ones include the rising incidences of chronic diseases and the increasing preference for precision medicine, owing to the emerging approach to the prevention and treatment of diseases. The introduction of large-scale automated cell culture structures, the increasing demand for organ transplantation, and the use of 3D cell culture models as substitute tools for in vivo testing contribute to the stable growth of the 3D cell culture market. Recent developments in 3D cell culture microfluidics have made it possible to create microenvironments that support the differentiation of tissues and imitate the chemical gradients, tissue-tissue interface, spatiotemporal microenvironments, and mechanical microenvironments found in actual organs. This 3D cell culture simulation enables the development of in vitro disease models, the study of human physiological processes in an accordion environment, and the eventual replacement of animal models in the development of drugs and toxicity testing.

These developments are what drive the market forward. In addition to enabling drug safety and efficacy evaluation in a more in vivo-like context than traditional 2D cell cultures, the 3D cell culture and co-culture models can potentially eliminate species differences that can limit the interpretation of preclinical results by allowing drug testing right away in human systems. Introducing new products and widespread use of 3D protocols in biological studies are other significant factors propelling market expansion. Similarly, RAFT 3D cultures can be easily analyzed using conventional 2D analysis techniques. Numerous laboratories around the world have embraced these novel technologies because they do not call for many modifications to the 2D culture methods that are currently in use.

Market Restraints:

Research opportunities have increased with scaffolds for assisting three-dimensional cell cultures. However, scaffolds vary from batch to batch due to various growth factors. This makes pharmacological studies and biological studies on signaling pathways challenging. The proliferation rate remained very high despite cells grown on scaffolds with little growth factors having phenotypes similar to those of cells grown on scaffolds with significant growth factors.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have an important impact on the market. For drugs and biotechnological businesses engaged in the 3D cell culture industry, the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to be moderate. Due to the lockdown, businesses suffered, which has caused a decline in 3D cell culture production and use among researchers. However, the rapid advancement of stem cell therapy studies and increased R&D for creating regenerative drugs for treating COVID-19 patients are making up for this negative impact. To test potential treatments in a physiological microenvironment, researchers working on COVID-19 who have access to appropriate matrices for 3D cell culture as well as appropriate for air-liquid interface culture must first investigate in vitro the underlying causes of the systemic effects of cell cultures. This is the main justification for using 3D cell cultures in COVID-19 research.

3D Cell Culture Market Segmentation

The global 3D cell culture market has been divided into contract research organizations, medicine and biotechnology firms, and research and academic laboratories based on the end users.

by use in the development of drugs, the study of cancer, stem cells, tissue engineering, regenerative healthcare, testing for toxicity, and other fields.

The market offers both scaffold-based and scaffold-free 3D cell culture methods. Consumables and instruments are included in the market’s product offering.

3D Cell Culture Market Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific market for 3D cell culture is anticipated to expand significantly between 2022 and 2030 as a result of the rising disease burden and numerous biopharmaceutical businesses using 3D culture to discover new drugs more quickly. Additionally, businesses are under even more pressure to use 3D cell culture to accelerate the discovery of new, effective drugs due to the rise in the number of cases of diseases like obesity and diabetes. Additionally, China’s market for 3D cell culture grasped the majority of market share while India’s market for the technology was growing at the fastest rate in the Asia-Pacific region.

