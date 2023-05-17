3D Cell culture industry is anticipated to register 14.3% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 due to growing demand for better in vitro models and advancement in 3D cell culture techniques.

3D Cell Culture Market size is estimated to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising preference for improved vitro models will drive the industry growth. The importance of 3D cell culture is significantly growing as it offers physiologically relevant microenvironments for drug discovery and toxicology testing for better mimicking the in vivo conditions of tissues and organs. These models help in improving the predictivity of preclinical studies while reducing the number of animals employed in drug development as they need fewer resources and can be augmented for high-throughput screening.

Increasing adoption of scaffold-free 3D cell cultures

The scaffold-free 3D cell culture market, which is further segmented into hanging drop microplates, spheroid microplates with ULA coating, and spray, will observe 11% CAGR by 2032. Scaffold-free 3D cell cultures can easily be modified to match the requirements of the application on account of the mechanical as well as biochemical properties of the scaffold. The increasing popularity of organoids as well as spheroids as humanized 3D scaffold-free engineered tissues for COVID-19 treatment and drug screening will drive the industry development.

Higher adoption for stem cell research

3D cell culture industry share from stem cell research applications reached USD 369 million in 2022. The gains can be ascribed to the unique and desirable characteristics offered by the cells in 3D cultures as they effectively recapitulate the in vivo cell-to-cell as well as cell-to-matrix interactions. 3D cell culture are also widely employed in stem cell research as they make use of various matrices and scaffolds along with cells for supporting the complex structures.

Europe to be a major market

Europe 3D cell culture market size is poised to exceed USD 1.4 billion by 2032 on account of the robust presence of developed healthcare infrastructure across the region. As per the Office for National Statistics, the total current healthcare expenditure was estimated at reach £277 billion, in 2021. The rise in R&D spending by leading market players for bringing innovations and launching new products will further anchor the industry development.

Partnerships to define industry revenue

BiomimX SRL, CN Bio Innovations, Sartorius AG, Corning Incorporated, Hurel Corporation, MIMETAS BV,InSphero AG, Lonza AG, Merck KGaA, Nortis Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Promocell GmbH, and Becton, Dickinson and Company are some of the key 3D cell culture industry players.

