Market Study on 3D IC and 2.5D IC: Sales to Soar amid Burgeoning Demand for Data Center Networking!

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2032, the global 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market is predicted to be worth US$ 2.0 trillion. From 2022 to 2032, it is anticipated to experience an astounding CAGR of 27.8%. The global market was projected to be valued at around US$ 170.5 billion in 2022.

Comparing all other electronic circuits, 3D and 2.5D integrated circuits have the best electronic architecture. Popularity of these compact, practical, and cutting-edge electronic devices is growing swiftly among millennials.

IC packages are expected to become crucial components of electrical equipment. As a result, increasing sales and demand are directly responsible for growth in the global 3D and 2.5D IC market.

The need for these semiconductors is increasing as modern technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computers continue to develop. Use of these devices improves the power efficiency, performance, bandwidth, and latency of electronic equipment.

Other factors, including the growing markets of gaming devices, smartphones, and tablets, are also driving the business. Demand is expected to increase as advanced architecture is used in electronic products more frequently and electronic devices get miniaturized. Hence, the market for 3D and 2.5D ICs is anticipated to surge. However, it is currently being held back by the high cost per unit, limited volume, and implementation issues with ICs.

Key Takeaways from the 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market Study

The 3D through-silicon via packaging technology segment is expected to showcase growth at a CAGR of 27.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Based on application, the logic segment is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 27.6% in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. The global 3D IC and 2.5D IC market exhibited growth at a CAGR of 37.3% in the historical period from 2017 to 2021.

in the historical period from 2017 to 2021. The USA 3D IC and 2.5D IC market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 289.8 billion in 2032.

in 2032. China 3D IC and 2.5D IC industry is set to be valued at US$ 519.6 billion by 2032.

“Global need for state-of-the-art semiconductor devices is being pushed by increasing electronics demand, evolving remote work & remote operation patterns, and advancing digitization. As demand for semiconductor devices continually increases, contemporary packaging strategies would provide the processing power and form factor required for today’s digital world,” says a lead analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Competition Landscape: 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

ASE Group

Amkor Technology

United Microelectronics Corp.

STMicroelectronics Nv

Broadcom Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Prominent market participants are developing creative strategies to deliver high-quality goods. They are also working constantly to get their proprietary technology and goods patented. A few other businesses are concentrating on expanding their product portfolios. Emerging firms, who currently have a small market share, are continuously looking for new ways to elevate their share globally with mergers and acquisitions.

For instance,

In June 2022, USA-based ASE Global created VIPack to help modernize packaging solution enablement. VIPack is the name of ASE’s recent 3D heterogeneous integration architecture generation. It goes beyond the bounds of design principles and reaches performance & exceptionally high densities. The platform enables businesses to combine numerous chips into a single package with unmatched inventiveness. Advanced redistribution layer (RDL) techniques, embedded integration, and 2.5D and 3D technologies were used to achieve this.

In May 2021, the next-generation 2.5D integration solution ‘I-cube 4’ for high-performance applications was made available by Samsung Electronics. Through heterogeneous integration, I-cube 4 is expected to provide an increased level of swift communication and power efficiency between logic and memory for applications ranging from high-performance to artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud, and large data center applications.

Get More Valuable Insights into 3D IC and 2.5D IC Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the 3D IC and 2.5D IC market presenting historical demand data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the 3D IC and 2.5D IC market based on

packaging technology (3D wafer-level chip-scale packaging, 3D through-silicon via, 2.5D),

(3D wafer-level chip-scale packaging, 3D through-silicon via, 2.5D), application (logic, imaging & optoelectronics, memory, micro-electromechanical systems/sensors, light-emitting diode, power, analog & mixed-signal, radio frequency, photonics),

(logic, imaging & optoelectronics, memory, micro-electromechanical systems/sensors, light-emitting diode, power, analog & mixed-signal, radio frequency, photonics), end user (consumer electronics, telecommunication, industry sector, automotive, military & aerospace, smart technologies, medical devices), and region.

