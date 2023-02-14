According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The Asia-Pacific market was worth $6.07 billion in 2021, and over the next five years, it is expected to become the largest market in the world.

Farmington, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global 3D Metrology Market Size Was Valued At USD 11.54 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 12.60 Billion In 2022 To USD 38.97 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 17.5% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been shocking and has never happened before. As a result, the demand for 3D metrology is lower than expected in all regions compared to levels before the pandemic. Our research shows that the global market dropped by 2.6% from 2019 to 2020.

3D metrology is a new way to figure out how big something is without touching it very often. It is how scientists find out how things work. During the making process, it is used to measure fixtures, machined parts, and tools. Most of the time, it is used to measure height, distance, and length (three axes x, y, and z). It measures the size of an object by using geometric points on its surface. This gives a lot more information than traditional methods, like polishing the object’s surface and drawing a 3D sketch of it. This is done with the help of a coordinate measuring machine. But new advanced measurement technologies like automated optical inspection sensor technologies and Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS) are making traditional measurement methods less important and speeding up the development of metrology technology.

Recent Developments:

May 2022 – STMicroelectronics, which provides embedded and cyber security services and a range of semiconductor products for the automotive and aerospace sectors, has partnered with Microsoft Corporation. The partnership integrates Microsoft Azure RTOS and IoT middleware with ST’s ultra-low-power STM32U5 microcontrollers (MCUs) and provides a reliable platform module for securing embedded architectures in IoT systems.

Segment Overview

Product Type Insights:

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs) will make the most money in the next few years because more and more people are using advanced measuring technology. During the forecast period, this trend will keep going because more and more people in the manufacturing and automotive industries are using advanced quality control methods. The Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS) segment has a lot of room for growth, and the Video Measuring Machine (VMM) segment will follow this trend during the forecast period. Because optical technology is always getting better, automated optical inspection is growing slowly.

Application Insights:

Quality control and inspection have become more important in the manufacturing and auto industries because the final products need to be more precise. 3D metrology works well for any job or object that can’t be done well enough with a physical tool because it can’t reach it well enough. Coordinate measurement machines are used a lot to check and control the quality of products in the auto, aerospace, and defence industries. On the other hand, the virtual simulation segment is expected to grow the fastest in the forecast year. If more devices connect to the internet wirelessly, more people may use virtual simulation technology.

End-user Insights:

In 2021, the most money came from the automotive segment. This is because this technology can be used in many ways when making cars. Coordinate measuring machines are used by a lot of automakers to check the quality of their products and make sure they are up to standard. This is moving the market all over the world. The manufacturing segment is growing at the same rate as the automotive segment, and it is expected that the aerospace and defence segment will have the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Also, because these industries use optical digitizer and scanner devices a lot, the number of unit sales of CMM in the automobile and aerospace & defence segment brings in a lot of money. This will bring a lot of good chances to the market. During the time frame of the forecast, however, the segments of electronics and architecture and construction grew only slightly.

Regional Outlook:

The Asia-Pacific market was worth $6.07 billion in 2021, and over the next five years, it is expected to become the largest market in the world. The market in the region is driven by the growing use of contactless quality control equipment and measuring methods in the production and manufacturing of cars. Different business strategies are also used by the top players, which helps the market grow in the region.

In 2021, China made the most money because its manufacturing sector did so well.

China makes the most money of any country. Also, the analysis shows that over the next few years, it will grow faster than any other country. China has the most advanced factories in the world, and it is quickly adding new technologies like reverse engineering and virtual simulation to its regular manufacturing process. This will make it possible for more people to buy things in China.

Some of the biggest players in the market are growing the market in the country through partnerships, acquisitions, and business expansion. Also, sensors for CMM machines are mostly made in China, which could help the market grow.

Asia Pacific will grow the most over the next few years because India and China are home to some of the most important key players. Also, the growing number of small and medium-sized system manufacturers in developing countries like Singapore, Japan, and South Korea and the growing use of virtual simulation in the energy and power industry are helping the market grow in the region. Some government agencies, such as India’s “Make in India” campaign, are also doing things that should help the market grow in the area.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 38.97 Billion By Product Type Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS), Automated Optical Inspection, Video Measuring Machine (VMM), Others By Application Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation, Others By End-user Electronics, Architecture & Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Automotive, Others By Companies Zeiss International (Germany), FARO Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Intertek Group Plc (U.K.), Nikon Corporation (Japan), KLA Corporation (U.S.), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Perceptron, Inc. (U.S.), Renishaw Plc (U.K), Applied Materials (U.S.) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

Asia-high The market will grow because of the need for 3D metrology in the Pacific.

In the 20th century, most factories were set up in Europe, but in the last 20 years, key players in different industries have been shifting their focus to Asia-Pacific countries. This is because governments and big businesses in countries like India, China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and others have used different plans. As manufacturing and the auto industry grow in Asia and the Pacific, there is a need for more advanced quality control and measuring techniques in industrial metrology. One of the newest and most advanced technologies is the 3D metrology system. It is used to measure things like the size, finish, and area of a surface. Measuring things like height, depth, width, and length takes a lot less time than it used to. The market is moving towards 3D metrology techniques because they can be used in many ways.

Driving Factors:

The automotive market will grow if there are more uses for quality control and inspection.

Modern factories make billions of finished goods every week. Most of the parts in the auto industry are made with very little help from people. On an assembly line, a part is made so that it fits within limits and tolerances that have already been set. Modern and complex machines are also less accurate because of frictional losses. These changes may not make much of a difference. But when machines make parts for the aerospace and auto industries that are sensitive to size, small changes in measurements can make a big difference. It makes it easier for car companies to make the right cars. Also, this system gives you a standard way to measure that gives you the limits and tolerances you need. Coordinate measuring machines (CMM), Optical Digitizer & Scanners (ODS), and automated optical inspection are all becoming more popular in the automotive industry. The world market is driven by this.

Restraining Factors:

The growth of the market for 3D metrology systems will be slowed by high start-up costs and a lack of skilled workers.

In the past few years, a lot of attention has been paid to this system. But the cost of a single product coordinate measuring machine (CMM) and an optical digitizer and scanner (ODS) is much higher than that of a traditional measuring system. The sensors, transmitters, and receivers used in this system are expensive, which will directly affect how much the whole system will cost at first. Also, small businesses might not be able to afford to replace their current measuring system with new 3D metrology technology. Also, problems like a lack of skilled workers who know how to use coordinate measurement equipment could slow the growth of the 3D metrology market over the next few years.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Zeiss International (Germany), FARO Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Intertek Group Plc (U.K.), Nikon Corporation (Japan), KLA Corporation (U.S.), Keyence Corporation (Japan), Perceptron, Inc. (U.S.), Renishaw Plc (U.K), Applied Materials (U.S.), and others.

By Product Type

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS)

Automated Optical Inspection

Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

Others

By Application

Quality Control & Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Virtual Simulation

Others

By End-user

Electronics

Architecture & Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

