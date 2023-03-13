According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, During the forecast period, 42% of the market growth will come from North America, designer jewellery will boost the growth of the North American market over the forecast period

Farmington, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global 3D Printed Jewelry Market Was Valued At USD 8261.065 Million In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach USD 22751.13 Million By 2030, At A CAGR Of 13.50% During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. With a digital process, jewelers use CAD software tools to make digital designs and high-resolution 3D printers to make 3D printed patterns, which are then cast into molds. Digital technology has cut down on the need for time-consuming manual work, and designs can be easily saved, changed, and remade when required. Jewelers are starting to use digital tools to make custom pieces as part of their basic service or as an extra service. When it comes to selling jewelry, on-site digital design and the speed of 3D printing make the feedback loop between the creator and the customer much shorter.

3D Printed Jewelry Market Recent Developments:

January 2021, Swarovski launches 3D printed jewelery collection: Swarovski has launched a 3D printed jewelery collection called “Crystal on Demand”. This collection features custom products created using 3D printing technology and Swarovski crystals.

In August 2021, HP and Shapeways announced a partnership. HP and Shapeways announced a partnership to bring 3D printed jewelry and other products to the mass market. The partnership aims to enable designers to create and sell high-quality 3D printed products using HP's Jet Fusion technology and Shapeways' manufacturing and fulfillment services.

In November 2021 , Materialize acquires RS Print: Materialize, a leading provider of 3D printing software and services, has announced the acquisition of RS Print, a German provider of 3D printing services for the jewelry industry. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Materialise's capabilities in the jewelry market and strengthen its position as a leading supplier of 3D printing solutions.

December 2021, Cooksongold Launches 3D Printed Jewelery Collection: UK-based jewelery supplier Cooksongold has launched its first 3D printed jewelery collection. The collection features a variety of designs created using Cooksongold's 3D printing technology, which can be customized by the customer.

3D Printed Jewelry Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The look of jewelry is a big reason why the market is growing, because it has a big impact on how customers decide what to buy. Because of this, augmented reality (AR) technology has been added to web platforms used for e-commerce. Augmented reality (AR) technology now lets people try on jewelry virtually and choose items based on their choices and preferences. Some vendors, like Lologem Jewelry, Cartland, and others, also have mobile apps for iOS and Android that let users try out different products online and give them the information they need to make a choice. This is the main thing that is likely to make the market grow faster. Major market players’ increasing number of mergers, purchases, and other deals will also help the market grow over the next few years.

Opportunity:

Jewelry is made by hand or through a process called “lost wax casting,” which takes a long time and a lot of technical knowledge. By using 3D printers, designers can do less work that takes a lot of time. Jewelers can also use this process to make complicated jewelry designs and goods that are hard to make in other ways. Investment casting is made with 3D printing, and it can be used right away to make jewelry. CAD and 3D printers are used by manufacturers to make jewelry designs and molds. Also, the exact 3D printing technology proves that the desired clarity has been reached. With this method, they can make jewelry with unusual features like carvings, fine filigree, and more. Also, jewelers can use 3D printers to make designs and customize goods that are easy to make in large quantities. Manufacturers like 3D printing because it lets them try out many different patterns, designs, and colors.

Challenges:

Due to a lack of skilled and specialized workers and high prices, 3Dact is expected to be a major market restraint for the 3D printed jewelry market from 2023 to 2030. The first and biggest problem for market growth will be limits on printer size and specific needs for materials.

This report on the 3D-printed jewelry market gives information about recent new developments, trade regulations, import and export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the effect of domestic and local market players, emerging revenue pockets, and changing aspects. Opportunities in market rules, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growth, application areas and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansion, and technological innovations.

Regional Outlook:

During the time period predicted, North America will be responsible for 42% of the market’s growth. The United States and Canada are the biggest markets in North America. The market will grow faster in this area than in the area as a whole.

Over the next few years, the North American market will grow because there are more technological advances in retail outlets and more people want custom-designed jewelry. This market research study has detailed information about vendors’ competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities that will help you make a good business plan.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 13.50% from 2023 to 2030 Market Size in 2022 USD 8261.065 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 22751.13 Million By Type SLA Technology

SLS Technology

DLP Technology

FDM Technology

Others By Applications Jewelry Store

Mall

Others By Companies 3D Systems, Argen, Asiga, Autodesk, Concept Laser, DWS, EnvisionTEC, EOS, Hilderbrand, Legor, Progold, Realizer, Shapeways, Sculpteo, Solidscape, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

3D Printed Jewelry Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

3D Systems, Argen, Asiga, Autodesk, Concept Laser, DWS, EnvisionTEC, EOS, Hilderbrand, Legor, Progold, Realizer, Shapeways, Sculpteo, Solidscape, and Others.

3D Printed Jewelry Market by Types:

SLA Technology

SLS Technology

DLP Technology

FDM Technology

Others

3D Printed Jewelry Market by Applications:

Jewelry Store

Mall

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

