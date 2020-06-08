3D Printing Ceramic Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 32.9% by 2027 | Reports and Data

Rising demand for product development and product modification combined with growing demand of 3D printing in aerospace and healthcare are the main factors driving the growth of this market.

New York, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 3D Printing Ceramic market is forecasted to reach USD 247.2 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising demand from the product from end-use industries like healthcare and aerospace will remain the key factor driving market growth over the forecasted period. Conventional processes, like polishing and machining, are extremely time-consuming and labor-intensive. 3D printing ceramic providing flexibility in such labor-intensive and time-consuming processes will result in numerous opportunities to market vendors. Increasing investments in this emerging field, combined with the development of new materials, are driving the product demand in the aerospace industry. Around USD 4.8 million were invested by Nano Dimension to develop 3D printed ceramic parts for the aerospace industry.

The Healthcare sector is expected to develop many opportunities for investors. The healthcare segment accounted for the largest volume share of nearly 40.0% in this market by 2018. The capabilities of this product enable complex manufacturing of medical equipment. Other sectors like electronics, energy, and automotive are estimated to escalate the demand for 3D printed products. High-resolution technologies such as ceramics injection molding (CIM) are estimated to drive the batch manufacturing of finished products.

In North America, there are several small and medium-sized manufacturers for aerospace equipment. The growing production of aircraft is enhancing the growth of the industry in this region. In Asia-pacific, increasing investment in the healthcare industry, combined with an increasing population, is estimated to boost the demand for finished 3D printed ceramic products.

According to the WHO, the population in China above 60 years of age is set to reach around 240 million by 2020, which is estimated to enhance the demand for 3D printing ceramics for use in healthcare applications.

The COVID-19 impact:

Like many sectors, COVID-19 is affecting this sector too. Countries are locked down, and workers are sent for quarantine, due to which industries are completely shut down. By Q3 of 2020, mining industries in China are expected to resume normal operations as enterprises indicated towards the returning of their employees. Moreover, producers of iron ore are least impacted by this pandemic. Major companies like BHP and Vale are experiencing no serious impact on their operations because of the COVID-19 virus. Due to the tight supply of iron ore from Brazil because of heavy rains and the mills in China having the limited reach to the domestic supplies of iron ore, the prices of iron ore reached above USD 90 per ton.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Aerospace, Healthcare, and Automotive are the most lucrative sectors among the End User segment of this market. Healthcare is estimated to register a CAGR of 33.1% during the forecasted period. Increasing investments in the emerging field and development of new materials and increasing investments is propelling the product demand in aerospace sector. Rising population and supportive medical equipment needs are driving growth in the healthcare sector

Among the major forms for 3D printing ceramics, liquid ceramics are estimated to register the highest CAGR of 33.0% during the forecasted period. With the help of stereolithography techniques, liquid ceramics in the form of gels and pastes are used in the productions of several products.

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 33.4% during the forecasted period. Increasing investments in healthcare sector combined with rising population will be the factors compelling growth in this region.

There is a large number of automotive and aerospace component manufacturers in France and Germany. Demand for these products will drive growth for the 3D printing ceramics market over the next few years.

Presently, one of the key challenges this Industry is facing is the high melting point of ceramics. Therefore, researchers are looking for different materials to tackle this problem. The high cost of printing owing to less mass production and less development compared to metals and plastics are some of the issues of concern for market players

Key participants include 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys, Ltd, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, CRP Group, Materialise NV, Exone GmbH, Renishaw PLC, Tethon 3D, 3D Ceram and Lithoz GmbH among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global 3D Printing Ceramic market on the basis of type, product form, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Glass

Fused Silica

Quartz

Other Type

Product Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Filament

Liquid

Powder

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Goods and Electronics

Manufacturing and Construction

Other End-Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



