The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global 3D Printing Ceramics Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ 3D Printing Ceramics Market ” By Type (Glass, Quartz, Fused Silica, Others), By Form (Liquid, Filament, Powder), By End-User (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global 3D Printing Ceramics Market size was valued at USD 19.5 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 188.7 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 32.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market Overview

Ceramics are often formed using classic techniques including die pressing, injection molding, and tape casting from a mixture of powders with or without binders and different additives. Ceramics may be designed using the 3D printing technique, which uses a computer to build a 3D model of the scanned object. Comparing 3D printing ceramics to regular 3D printing, the 3D printed ceramics preserve good properties.

The ceramics produced by 3D printing come in a wide range of shades, including turquoise and intricate tones of anise green and oyster blue. They are used to print everything from food and drinks to dinnerware and home decor. Solid clay things are created through 3D printing. As illustrative models for clients and students, they are used by surgeons, engineers, designers, architects, and other professionals. In the aerospace and automotive sectors, high-temperature application domains also employ ceramic prototypes.

3D printing ceramics is a safe method, which involves the utilization of lead-free and non-toxic gloss. Through this procedure, it is predicted that this privilege would expand the production of kitchenware, tableware, and tools. To increase their output, several tableware companies have started focusing on this strategy. The worldwide market is being driven by this aspect.

Additionally, ceramics are used in a number of medical items in the healthcare sector, including surgical equipment, dentures, prostheses & implants, and equipment for tissue engineering. Due to this, the 3D printing ceramics market is growing. The 3D Printing Ceramics Market is also being driven by an increase in demand for premium 3D printing ceramics that are approved for use in medical applications by several regulatory agencies. Constant technological advancements, increased investment in ceramic 3D printing, and the creation of high-tech printers that work with metals and ceramics all present promising growth prospects.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interest the client. The “Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global 3D Printing Ceramics Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are 3D Ceram, Lithoz GmbH, Exone GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Materialise NV, Renishaw PLC, Tethon 3D, Stratasys, Ltd.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global 3D Printing Ceramics Market into Type, Form, End-User, and Geography.

3D Printing Ceramics Market, by Type Glass Quartz Fused Silica Others

3D Printing Ceramics Market, by Form Liquid Filament Powder

3D Printing Ceramics Market, by End-User Aerospace & Defense Healthcare Automotive Others

3D Printing Ceramics Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



