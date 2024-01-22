The Growing Demand for Three Dimensional (3D) Printing Ceramics in the Industrial, Aerospace, and Healthcare Industries Propels Significant Advancement in the Market. Rising demand for bio ceramics for dentures and implants and increasing usage of 3D printing ceramic in components and aircraft brakes are key factors driving market revenue growth.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 3D printing ceramics market is predicted to increase positively, from US$ 45.7 million in 2023 to US$ 61.1 million in 2024. In addition, the demand for 3D printing ceramics is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 32.9% and reach a projected value of US$ 1.1 Billion by 2034.

The global industry for 3D printing ceramics is witnessing a significant growth trend, primarily driven by the high demand for consumer products such as housewares, furniture, lighting, tableware, and toys. These products can be effectively manufactured using 3D printing technology, leading to widespread adoption across various industries.

Moreover, medium- to large-scale consumer electronics businesses utilize 3D printing to build the exterior of products, internal circuits, and other equipment such as tablets, smartphones, and ceramics. This has led to a vast demand for 3D printing ceramics, which is expected further to boost the market’s growth in the coming decade.

Several safe methods of 3D printing ceramics include using non-toxic, lead-free gloss. This advantage is expected to increase the manufacture of tools, dinnerware, and culinary utensils through this method. Many dinnerware manufacturers have begun concentrating on this procedure to increase their production output.

The 3D printing ceramics sector is still in its early stages of growth; one of the main obstacles restraining the market growth is the high melting point of ceramics. However, research for novel materials to address these issues is in progress. The high cost of printing owing to low mass manufacturing and less advancement compared to plastics and metals are some of the obstacles for market participants. It is projected that innovative applications in healthcare open up new development prospects for the sector.

Key Takeaways from the 3D Printing Ceramics Market Report:

The United States 3D printing ceramics market is increasing at a CAGR of 33.2% through 2034.

is increasing at a through 2034. China’s 3D printing ceramics market is projected to grow 33.3% by 2034.

by 2034. During the forecast period, the United Kingdom’s 3D printing ceramics market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 33.7%.

Japan’s 3D printing ceramics market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 34.4% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The market for 3D printing ceramics in South Korea will likely capture a 36.1% CAGR.

“The 3D printing ceramics market continues to witness substantial growth, driven by advancements in additive manufacturing technologies and the increasing demand for innovative ceramic components across various industries, our comprehensive market research study highlights the evolving landscape, key players, and emerging opportunities within the 3D printing ceramics market, offering valuable insights for industry stakeholders and decision-makers navigating this dynamic sector.” – says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Key Strategies:

The global market for 3D printing ceramics is anticipated to grow due to industry participants’ expenditures on research and development, the introduction of new products, contracts, mergers and acquisitions, successful investments, and joint ventures.

The industry needs to supply fair-quality products and create 3D printed ceramics rapidly to minimize costs and thrive in a competitive market. Manufacturers use this innovative marketing technique to assist clients and boost market expansion.

Leading Key Players:

Lithoz GmbH

3D CERAM

Tethon3D

PRODWAYS

Steinbach AG

Desamanera S.r.l.

Additive Elements GmbH

Emerging Objects

Exone GmbH

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

CRP Group

3D Systems Corporation

Materialise NV

Shapeways, Inc.

DDM Systems

Renishaw PLC

Tethon 3D

Stratasys, Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In December 2023, Lithoz and ORNL inked a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement to enhance high-temperature ceramics in additive manufacturing utilizing Lithoz’s 3D printing technology for non-oxide ceramic processing.

In September 2023, Penn State Professor Stephen Lynch and a team from Michigan State University and the University of Wyoming developed a high-temperature ceramic gas turbine component 3D printing technology.

3D Printing Ceramics Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Glass

Quartz

Fused Silica

Others

By Form:

Powder

Filament

Liquid

By End User:

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

Authored by:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client’s requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

