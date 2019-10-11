3D Printing Ceramics Market to cross USD 115 Mn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

3D printing ceramics market from part manufacturing application segment will grow at 35% CAGR over 2019 to 2025 owing to a simplified process of conventional investment casting along with possibility of low-to-zero material wastage along with ease in manufacturing complex geometrical parts.

Global 3D printing ceramics market is set to hit US$ 115 million revenue by 2025, according to a forecast growth analysis by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing demand for ceramic parts in several sectors including biomedical engineering, electronics, aerospace, and chemicals driving the ceramic 3D printing market . Ceramic fabricated parts are extensively used in high temperature environments owing to excellent thermal stability at high temperatures. Conventional subtractive manufacturing (SM) fabricates products by removing materials from large stocks and are expensive owing to time consuming processes and substantial wastage of input materials. Ceramic additive manufacturing enables users to fabricate parts with around 90% less production time as compared to conventional methods while reducing material wastage.

Healthcare applications to drive ceramic additive manufacturing

3D printing ceramics market applications in 3D prototyping of patient specific implants are gaining momentum. Stainless steel, gold, and tantalum based metallic implants are currently used in knee & hip prosthesis and cranial prosthesis. However, strong X-ray absorption of metals comparing to surrounding tissues raise risks of streak artifacts in CT scan images. Glass ceramics showcased good biocompatibility and bioactivity in patient specific implants due to their sterile and non-reactive nature.

Commercial product awareness remains low in developing economies

Low awareness in the 3D printing ceramics market, coupled with availability of substitutes may limit the growth potential to a certain degree. Currently, ceramic additive manufacturing is prominently adopted by North American and European countries with over 80% market share between them. Availability of several substitutes including metals and polymers for additive manufacturing pose an immediate threat to product penetration.

Filament form will showcase significant growth with over 30% CAGR from 2019 to 2025, owing to development of several ceramic filaments including zetamix and lay-ceramic. Zetamix enables users to fabricate parts containing over 80% weight of ceramics and can also enable production of pure ceramic parts after debinding and sintering. Additionally, progressive science into several other filament-based ceramics for 3D printing will further support the market expansion over time.

3D printing ceramics market from part manufacturing application is expected to witness over 35% compounded growth from 2019 to 2025. This can be attributed to a simplified process of conventional investment casting. Possibility of low-to-zero material wastage along with ease in manufacturing complex geometrical parts will further support this method. Developments in printers and ceramic materials would enable diversity of product usage in various applications.

Healthcare sector is likely to generate over USD 50 million in 2025 with progressive usage of ceramic substrates and ceramic parts in medical devices. Ceramic substrates and thick film circuits with ceramic insulations are majorly used in medical electronics owing to their high mechanical strength and thermal resistance properties. Added feature of superior biocompatibility goes a long way in boosting product preference.

Europe will be the second largest consumer over the forecast span

Europe will hold over 30% volume share by 2025, owing to presence of several automotive and aircraft parts manufacturers. Introduction of several resins forms for European market coupled with R&D projects, such as Cell3Ditor project supported by European Commission, will provide lucrative opportunities for market growth. Cellular 3D project is supported by Fuel Cells Hydrogen Joint Undertaking to develop additive manufacturing technology for application in solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) stacks industrial production.

Manufacturing companies vying for technological dominance to gain competitive edge

Some participants in 3D printing ceramics market share include Admatec, 3D Ceram, ExOne, Emerging Objects, Lithoz, Formlabs Inc, Steinbach AG, Prodways, and Tethon 3D. Key players are currently developing several new types of ceramic forms and widening their product portfolios in a similar manner to gain higher growth potential.

