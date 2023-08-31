[231 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global 3D Printing for Construction Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 523.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 87% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Apis Cor, COBOD International A/S, XtreeE, Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.(Winsun), CyBe Construction, Sika AG, WASP S.r.I, MX3D, Contour Crafting Corp., ICON Technology Inc., Constructions-3D, and others.
New York, NY, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “3D Printing For Construction Market By Technology (Robotic Arm And Gantry System), By Method (Extrusion, Powder Bonding, Spray, And Additive Welding), By Material (Concrete, Sand, Fiber, Geo Polymer, And Additives), By Construction Type (Full Building And Modular Construction), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, And Infrastructural), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global 3D Printing for Construction Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 523.3 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 87% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”
What is 3D Printing for Construction? How big is the 3D Printing for Construction Industry?
Report Overview:
The global 3D Printing for Construction market size was worth around USD 3.5 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 523.3 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 87% between 2023 and 2030.
Building three-dimensional structures with the use of a 3D printer in a step-by-step process is referred to as “3D printing construction.” Off-site printing of entire buildings made of clay or concrete, as well as printing of bridges made of polymer, concrete, and metal, has been done by researchers to illustrate the method. The technology enables construction to be completed more quickly while simultaneously requiring fewer resources and resulting in lower labour costs. The rising use of 3D printers in the construction industry to produce exact finished goods, create ideas, and prototype while reducing production and material costs is what is driving the market. This utilisation is also what is responsible for the growth of the market. The expansion of the 3D printing construction business is supported by other benefits such as high precision, which increases productivity, cheaper labour costs, and speedier printing. All of these benefits contribute to the growth of the sector. Additionally, the expansion of eco-friendly building and construction practises around the world is one of the primary forces propelling market expansion.
Global 3D Printing for Construction Market: Growth Factors
The ever-increasing use of BIM is the primary driver of market expansion.
Building Information Modelling, or BIM for short, is a collaborative, technological work technique that presents a 3D depiction of a building project. This enables the architect and the engineers to see potential difficulties early on in the process. By providing graphical and non-graphical information about a designed construction project, Building Information Modelling (BIM) assists professionals in accelerating the work process and avoiding conflicts before the actual building activities begin. As a result of the industry’s revolutionary shift towards such technological growth, construction companies will increasingly embrace digital technologies such as 3D printing to produce new kinds of buildings. This is because the industry is moving towards such technical progress. For instance, as part of its BIM Initiative, the German government has mandated that building information modelling (BIM) be utilised in all contracts for the development of public infrastructure by the end of the year 2020. The global market for 3D printing for construction will see a boost as a result of projects similar to this one since it will increase the use of 3D printing in the building industry.
The Challenges Facing the 3D Printing Industry in the Construction Sector
The market’s expansion is significantly hampered by the fact that structural integrity and safety standards are not always met.
For a long time, one of the primary areas of concern for the 3D-printed building has been the fact that 3D printing alone is not sufficient to make a construction sustainable. Aside from the walls and frames, additional components used in residential buildings, such as the plumbing and electrical elements, have short usage lifespan. These components include the parts. The fact that the materials used in the process of 3D printing, such as concrete, gypsum, sand, and geopolymer, have a tendency to deteriorate over time and lose some of their structural integrity is another important disadvantage of using this method. These challenges with 3D printing may reduce the total building’s strength, which may have a negative impact on the application of 3D printing in the construction industry and may impede the market expansion of 3D printing for the construction industry.
Opportunities in the 3D Printing Market for the Construction Industry
The market is presented with a lucrative potential because to the growing investments in commercial construction.
In comparison to more conventional ways of building, 3D printing is gaining traction in the building industry as a result of its advantages in terms of speed, price, and sustainability. Commercial properties constitute a sizeable portion of the built environment within the context of the construction industry. This is due to the fact that commercial properties serve as sites at which new businesses can be launched. As a direct consequence of this, major industrialised nations have witnessed a significant increase in the amount of money spent on commercial construction. According to the Office of National Statistics, for example, the United Kingdom’s investments in infrastructure and other commercial projects reached a record high of 651.4 million United States dollars in February 2022. In addition, according to data provided by the United States Census Bureau, building spending on healthcare facilities in November 2021 was 9% higher than it was during the same month in 2020, when it stood at $46.7 million US and was $51.3 million US. The construction industry in developed countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, which are already among the most prolific users of the technology, will see a growth in the application of 3D printing as a result of growing investments in commercial structures. As a consequence of this, there will be a favourable increase in the market for 3D printing in buildings.
Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 3.5 billion
|Projected Market Size in 2030
|USD 523.3 billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|87% CAGR
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Years
|2023-2030
|Key Market Players
|Apis Cor, COBOD International A/S, XtreeE, Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.(Winsun), CyBe Construction, Sika AG, WASP S.r.I, MX3D, Contour Crafting Corp., ICON Technology Inc., Constructions-3D, and others.
|Key Segment
|By Technology, By Method, By Material, By Construction Type, By End User, and By Region
|Major Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
|Purchase Options
3D Printing for Construction Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global market for 3D printing in construction may be broken down into several distinct submarkets defined by factors such as construction type, end user, geography, and technology.
The global market is divided into two categories, robotic arms and gantry systems, according to the underlying technology.
Extrusion, spray, powder bonding, and additive welding are the four sub-markets that make up the global market according to the process. During the time period covered by the forecast, it is anticipated that the extrusion sector would hold the majority share of the market. The technology of extrusion 3D printing, which is also known as fused deposition modelling, has become one of the most popular methods of using 3D printing for prototyping, structural modelling, and production use in the on-site building. Through the use of an extrusion technique, conventional building materials like as concrete and geopolymer can be put to productive use, with none of the raw components going to waste in the process. Additionally advantageous features of the extrusion process include the requirement for a small area for unit operation, low levels of both labour and capital expenses, and continuous output. As a result, driving the expansion of the segment.
Concrete, sand, fibre, geo polymer, and additives are the five primary categories that make up the 3D printing for building business. The other category is additives.
The global market for 3D printing in construction can be segmented into full building construction and modular construction, depending on the type of construction being used.
The global market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure based on the type of user who would ultimately be purchasing the product. During the time covered by the projection, the commercial sector is anticipated to seize the biggest portion of the market. The use of 3D printing makes it possible to construct commercial structures such as multi-story office buildings, hotels, and educational institutions in a shorter amount of time, with greater precision, and at a lower cost in terms of labour. In addition, modifying the structure of a commercial building requires substantial preparation during the design stage; however, the cutting-edge technology offered by 3D printing make this process quite straightforward.
In addition to this, it allows for the production of unique shapes by making efficient use of materials such as gypsum, geopolymer, and concrete. As a result of these beneficial qualities of 3D printing, as well as rising investments in commercial construction and the adoption of cost-effective technologies for on-time project completion, the utilisation of 3D printing in commercial construction is expected to increase in the near future. As a result, driving the expansion of the segment throughout the projected time.
The global 3D Printing for Construction market is segmented as follows:
By Technology
- Robotic Arm
- Gantry System
By Method
- Extrusion
- Powder Bonding
- Spray
- Additive Welding
By Material
- Concrete
- Sand
- Fiber
- Geo Polymer
- Additives
By Construction Type
- Full Building
- Modular Construction
By End User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Infrastructural
3D Printing For Construction Market By Technology (Robotic Arm And Gantry System), By Method (Extrusion, Powder Bonding, Spray, And Additive Welding), By Material (Concrete, Sand, Fiber, Geo Polymer, And Additives), By Construction Type (Full Building And Modular Construction), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, And Infrastructural), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030
Competitive Landscape
Some of the main competitors dominating the global 3D Printing for Construction market include –
- Apis Cor
- COBOD International A/S
- XtreeE
- Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.(Winsun)
- CyBe Construction
- Sika AG
- WASP S.r.I
- MX3D
- Contour Crafting Corp.
- ICON Technology Inc.
- Constructions-3D
Key Insights from Primary Research:
- According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the 3D Printing for Construction market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 87% during the forecast period (2023-2030).
- In terms of revenue, the 3D Printing for Construction market size was valued at around US$ 3.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 523.3 billion by 2030.
- The increase in population is driving the need for new commercial construction projects such as office buildings, hospitals, housing developments, and shopping centers. The market for 3D printing for construction is also growing as a result of the building of roads, bridges, railroads, and airports.
- Based on the method, the extrusion segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
- Based on the end user, the commercial segment is expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period.
- Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.
Key questions answered in this report:
- What is the market size and growth rate forecast for 3D Printing for Construction industry?
- What are the main driving factors propelling the 3D Printing for Construction Market forward?
- What are the leading companies in the 3D Printing for Construction Industry?
- What segments does the 3D Printing for Construction Market cover?
- How can I receive a free copy of the 3D Printing for Construction Market sample report and company profiles?
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030
- Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Technology, By Method, By Material, By Construction Type, By End User, and By Region
- Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors
Regional Analysis:
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period
The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest global 3D printing for construction market share over the forecast period. The area is becoming a center for manufacturing on a worldwide scale, which bodes well for the development of technology. Emerging technologies like 3D printing provide a wide range of prospects in developed economies like China, India, South Korea, and Japan. Such economies’ thriving building industries will fuel a need for 3D printing in the area.
For instance, in 2019, China’s National Development and Reform Commission authorized 26 infrastructure projects with completion dates of 2023. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism of Japan also reports that in June 2021, building orders for new homes climbed by 32.3%, compared to a 13.4% decline in the same month in 2020. Thus, this is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
About Zion Market Research:
Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.
Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.
