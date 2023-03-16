According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The North American 3D printing market is expected to grow at a fast rate, thanks to the strong presence of key market players, increased demand from end-use industries, and more people using advanced technologies.

Farmington, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global 3D Printing Market Size Was Valued At USD 16.75 Billion In 2022 And Is Projected To Reach at 34.8 Billion By 2030, With Growing At A CAGR Of 23.3% During The Forecast Period 2023 to 2030. 3D printing lets you make things with internal structures, like honeycomb patterns, that give the object strength and support without the need for extra material. Because of this, things made with 3D printing are often lighter and stronger than their traditional counterparts. 3D printing could also change how we think about making things and getting them to people. With 3D printing, products can be made on demand, without the need for large factories or warehouses full of stock.

Segment Overview:

Printer Type Insights:

In the Printers section, there are 3D printers, which use digital models to make real objects. The market for 3D printers is growing quickly, and there are many different models to meet the needs of many different industries and uses. Material segment has things like plastics, metals, and ceramics that are used as raw materials in 3D printing. The market for materials for 3D printing is also growing, and new materials are being made so that more things can be made with 3D printing.

Services: Third-party companies that offer 3D printing services are included in this segment. Some of these services are design and modelling, while others are 3D printing and post-processing. As more businesses look to hire outside help for their 3D printing needs, the market for 3D printing services is growing.

In the software segment, you can find the programmes that are used to design and get digital models ready for 3D printing. The market for software for 3D printing is also growing, and new software tools are being made to make it easier to make models for 3D printing and get them ready to print.

In the Scanners section, there are 3D scanners, which are used to turn real-world objects into digital models. The market for 3D scanners is growing because more businesses want to digitise their physical inventory or make custom designs based on physical objects.

As the technology gets easier to use and cheaper, the 3D printing market as a whole is expected to keep growing in all product categories. But the growth rates of different segments may be different depending on what each industry and application needs.

Distribution Channel Insights:

In the section on Computer-Aided Design, there is software used to make 3D models. CAD software lets designers make complicated, accurate 3D models that can be used in 3D printing. The software used to control the 3D printer is part of the printer software segment. Users can change settings like print speed, temperature, and layer height with this software, and they can also keep an eye on how the print job is going. The 3D printing process can be simulated with software in the simulation software segment. Simulation software lets users predict how a 3D model will act during printing and find and fix any problems before printing. Look at software: This part has software that is used to check 3D-printed parts. Users can use inspection software to check the quality of a part and find any flaws that might need more attention.

Overall, the market for 3D printing software is expected to keep growing as more industries start to use the technology. Different types of software may grow at different rates, depending on the needs of each industry and application.

Regional Outlook:

The North American 3D printing market is expected to grow at a fast rate, thanks to the strong presence of key market players, increased demand from end-use industries, and more people using advanced technologies. The European 3D printing market is expected to grow at a fast rate. This is because the aerospace and automotive industries are using 3D printing more and more, and because more advanced 3D printing technologies are being made. The Asia-Pacific 3D printing market is expected to grow the fastest. This is because the automotive and aerospace industries are using 3D printing more and more, and the healthcare and consumer goods industries are growing as well.

The 3D printing market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a moderate rate. This will be driven by the growing use of 3D printing in the healthcare and aerospace industries, as well as the growth of the consumer goods market.

Overall, the 3D printing market is expected to keep growing in all regions, though each will grow at different rates based on its own needs and opportunities. The growth rates in different regions will also be affected by things like how far technology has come, how the economy is doing, and what the government is doing to help the 3D printing industry grow.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 23.3% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 34.8 Billion By Solution Customer Service, Customer Experience Management, CRM Analytics, Marketing Automation, Salesforce Automation, Social Media Monitoring, Others By Deployment On-premise, Cloud, Other By Enterprise Size Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprise, Other By End-use BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Discrete Manufacturing, Government & Education, Other By Companies Stratasys, Ltd., Materialise, EnvisionTec, Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., GE Additive, Autodesk Inc., Made In Space, Canon Inc., Voxeljet AG Temperature Concepts, Sotera Wireless, Qardio Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Changes in 3D printing technology: As 3D printing technology keeps getting better, it gets cheaper, faster, and easier to use. This has made it easier for businesses and people to use the technology and add it to their daily tasks.

More people want customised products. 3D printing makes it possible to make small batches of highly customised products, which is not possible with traditional manufacturing methods. This is especially helpful for industries like healthcare, aerospace, and auto, where customization is a must.

Cost savings: 3D printing is often less expensive than traditional methods of making things, especially when only a small number of items need to be made. It can also save time and money by getting rid of the need for expensive tools and moulds.

Sustainability: 3D printing can be better for the environment than traditional ways of making things because it makes less waste and can use materials that have already been used.

3D printing is being used more and more in many different industries, such as healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and consumer products. This is making people want to use 3D printing services and buy 3D printing tools.

More money and help from the government: Many governments are putting money into research and development for 3D printing, which is driving innovation and the spread of the technology.

Restraining Factors:

Even though 3D printing can use a wide range of materials, the choices are still limited compared to other ways of making things. This can make it hard to make some kinds of things with 3D printing.

Lack of standardisation: There isn’t a set way to do 3D printing yet, which can make it hard for businesses to use the technology and make sure the quality is the same on all printing machines.

Intellectual property concerns: 3D printing makes it easier to copy and reproduce products, which can raise concerns about intellectual property infringement.

Slow speeds of production: 3D printing can be slow, especially for products with complicated designs. This can cut down on how many products can be made in a certain amount of time.

High costs: 3D printing can be less expensive than traditional ways of making things for small production runs, but it can be more expensive than traditional ways of making things for large production runs.

Regulatory problems: 3D printing has regulatory problems, especially in the healthcare industry, where using 3D-printed medical devices and implants require a lot of testing and approval.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Stratasys, Ltd., Materialise, EnvisionTec, Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., GE Additive, Autodesk Inc., Made In Space, Canon Inc., Voxeljet AG, and others.

By Solution

Customer Service

Customer Experience Management

CRM Analytics

Marketing Automation

Salesforce Automation

Social Media Monitoring

Others

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprise

Others

By End-use

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Discrete Manufacturing

Government & Education

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

