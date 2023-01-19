According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, in 2022, about 45% of the world’s market for 3D printing materials was in North America.

Farmington, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global 3D Printing Materials Market Size Is Expected To Be Worth Around USD 12.7 Billion By 2030 From Valued at USD 2.59 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR Of 19.32% During The Forecast Period 2023 To 2030. The market is driven by the growing use of 3D printing in manufacturing, which makes mass customization possible, and by the rising demand for cars in emerging economies.

China needs a lot of these materials because 3D printing is being used in more and more industries. Under the Made in China 2025 plan, the country wants to be the world leader in high-end manufacturing, like 3D printing. China will keep buying more of these materials over the next few years as long as they have a plan to promote this technology in the country.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ 3D Printing Materials Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030 ”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

In September 2021 , Arkema has announced that it will be exhibiting at Rapid + TCT 2021 in Chicago from September 13, 2021 to September 15, 2021. The company will showcase 3D printing materials for UV curing applications, including N3D-TOUGH 784 (high strength material). , HT-511 (Tough High-Temperature Resin), DMT-303 (Performance Resin), IC-163 Casting Resin) and LF-053 (Acrylic SLA Resin) had thus expanded the customer range of its product portfolio.

, Arkema has announced that it will be exhibiting at Rapid + TCT 2021 in Chicago from September 13, 2021 to September 15, 2021. The company will showcase 3D printing materials for UV curing applications, including N3D-TOUGH 784 (high strength material). , HT-511 (Tough High-Temperature Resin), DMT-303 (Performance Resin), IC-163 Casting Resin) and LF-053 (Acrylic SLA Resin) had thus expanded the customer range of its product portfolio. In June 2021, Covestro AG and Nexeo Plastics announced the development of a new PC/ABS filament (Addigy FPB 2684 3D) for 3D printing. The Company offers this product through the Nexeo Plastics distribution platform.

Segment Overview

By Type Analysis:

Parts of the market for 3D printing materials include plastics, metals, ceramics, and other materials. Plastics made up most of the 3D printing materials market. The plastics part of the market will grow because more people want to use 3D printing technology and more industries, like the automotive, aerospace, and military, want high-performance materials. Plastics will also be in higher demand on the global market because they are easy to use to make prototypes and can be used to make complicated designs at low cost, with less weight, and no material loss.

By End-Users Analysis:

Based on who buys 3D printing materials, the market is divided into automotive, aerospace and defence, industrial, medical, and other. The largest share of the market is held by aerospace and defence. Metal parts of an aeroplane, like jigs, wings, and engine parts, can be made with 3D printing. The ability of 3D printing to make parts that are cheap, light, and accurate in size has made it easy for the aerospace and defence industries to use it, which has helped the market grow.

Regional Outlook:

In 2022, about 45% of the world’s market for 3D printing materials was in North America. This is because this technology is getting more popular and is being used more and more in mass customization and making products. The government of each country is trying to get people to use 3D printing. For example, in the United States, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute (NAMII) helps to speed up the use of additive manufacturing technologies in the manufacturing sector. The institute is a network of manufacturing companies, community colleges, universities, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from the Ohio-Pennsylvania-West Virginia Tech Belt. It gives $40 million to help research in this field.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248368/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 19.32% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 12.7 Billion By Type Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, Other By End-use Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Medical, Others By Companies Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., Materialise NV, Markforged, Inc., EOS GmbH, Höganäs AB, Arkema, Royal DSM N.V., ExOne, GE Additive, Evonik Industries AG, Höganäs AB, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Solvay, American Elements Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

Governments in different parts of the world are stepping up and making plans and policies to increase the demand for 3D printing materials in their own areas. This is done to boost GDP and give the market more opportunities because 3D printing technology can be used in many different end-use industries. The government helps many players in the market for 3D printing materials develop in both the private and public sectors. The government of India has started a national strategy for additive manufacturing so that India can become a centre for design and development for the whole world. The strategic goal is to create 100 new businesses, 500 products made with additive manufacturing, and 50 technologies for materials, machines, processes, and software made in India that use additive manufacturing. In three years, this would add almost $3 billion to GDP. Because the government is doing more to improve the economy, education, and technology, the market for 3D printing materials is growing.

Market Opportunities:

With the help of research and development (R&D), different companies have made new materials like copper, silicon, Ti64 (low-oxygen titanium powder), and many others. These materials help things work better and last longer. With the help of 3D printing innovations, many auto industries are focusing on growth strategies to set themselves apart in the future. Volkswagen, for example, wants to make all of its cars using a new 3D printing method. Volkswagen is moving forward with plans to make cars with new 3D printers. So, new technologies and ideas from R&D will give 3D printing good chances to grow. This, in turn, will mean that we need more new and long-lasting materials that don’t hurt the environment. This, in turn, will help the 3D printing material market in the coming decades, since 3D printing can make any product design.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., Materialise NV, Markforged, Inc., EOS GmbH, Höganäs AB, Arkema, Royal DSM N.V., ExOne, GE Additive, Evonik Industries AG, Höganäs AB, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Solvay, American Elements, and others.

By Type

Plastics

Metals

Ceramics

Other

By Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Medical

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

4D Printing Technology Market – The 4D Printing Market was valued at USD 62.02 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.0% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030. The North American market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period accounting for a major share of the overall market.

– The 4D Printing Market was valued at USD 62.02 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.0% over the forecast period 2022 to 2030. The North American market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period accounting for a major share of the overall market. 3D & 4D Technology Market – The global 3D & 4D Technology Market size was valued at USD 254.21 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 931.17 Billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.38% from 2023 to 2030. North America and Europe have well-developed markets for 3D/4D technology. The market is expected to grow the most in the Asia-Pacific region.

– The global 3D & 4D Technology Market size was valued at USD 254.21 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 931.17 Billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.38% from 2023 to 2030. North America and Europe have well-developed markets for 3D/4D technology. The market is expected to grow the most in the Asia-Pacific region. 3D Printed Jewellery Market – The Global 3D Printed Jewellery Market Was Estimated At USD 5.65 Billion In 2019 And Is Projected To Reach USD 5.65 Billion By 2026. During the time period predicted, North America will be responsible for 42% of the market’s growth.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com