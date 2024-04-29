Vital Role of 3D Printing Medical Devices in Transforming Use of Healthcare Devices with Customization

Rockville, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cases of orthopedic and dental diseases have been steadily increasing across the world over the past years. As a result, demand for 3D-printed medical devices has been rising rapidly. The global 3D printing medical device market has been estimated at US$ 3.76 billion in 2024. As stated in an updated report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide demand for 3D printing medical devices is forecasted to increase at a high-value CAGR of 13.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Some of the key market drivers are rising public as well as private funding for taking 3D printing initiatives and increasing availability of various types of advanced 3D printing materials for dental or medical applications. In addition, increasing preference for 3D-printed products in the fields of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals is also generating lucrative opportunities for market players.

In recent years, the surgical and dental care fields have been changing from traditional to digital technologies and processes. The use of computer-controlled procedures helps manufacture a physical object with the use of a digital design. With the development of 3D printing technology, an increased employment of direct digital production techniques is encountered, which positively impacts market growth.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 13.79 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 13.9% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 131 Figures

Key Takeaway from Market Study

Worldwide sales of 3D printing medical devices are calculated to reach US$ 3.76 billion in 2024.

The global 3D printing medical device market is projected to reach a value of US$ 13.79 billion by 2034.

Demand for 3D printing medical devices is forecasted to advance at a double-digit CAGR of 13.9% from 2024 to 2034.

North America is forecasted to account for 35.2% of the global market share by the end of 2034.

Sales of 3D printing medical devices in South Korea are poised to rise at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Worldwide demand for 3D printers is evaluated to increase at a CAGR of 15% and reach a valuation of US$ 5.81 billion by 2034-end.

“Growing demand for 3D printing medical devices is attributed to their use in the quick development of more efficient, reliable, and advanced medical tools,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Presence of Well-established Healthcare Infrastructure in the United States Generating Avenues for Market Players

Sales of 3D printing medical devices in the United States are projected to rise at a CAGR of 15% and reach US$ 1.23 billion by the end of 2034. Increased demand for 3D printing medical devices in the country is owing to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities, including hospitals, diagnostic centers, and many more. Moreover, growing incidences of installation of 3D printers in the healthcare sector are driving opportunities for players.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the 3D printing medical device market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (3D printers, 3D bio-printers, material, software & services), technology (laser beam melting, photo polymerization, three-dimensional printing, electron beam melting, droplet deposition), application (surgical guides, surgical instruments, standard prosthetics & implants, tissue-engineered products, hearing aids, external wearable devices), and end user (hospitals, academic institutes, contract research organizations, pharma & biotech companies), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

