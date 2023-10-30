The global 3D printing medical devices market is expected to hit US$ 3,278.2 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 12.3%

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is valued at US$ 1,456.3 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The 3D printing medical devices market refers to the segment of the medical industry that involves the design, production, and utilization of medical devices and components created through 3D printing technology. In this market, various medical devices and products are manufactured using 3D printers, which build objects layer by layer from digital 3D models. These medical devices can include a wide range of products, such as implants, prosthetics, orthopedic devices, dental components, hearing aids, surgical instruments, and patient-specific models for surgical planning.

Multiple factors contribute to the growth of the 3D printing medical devices market, including, 3D printing allows for rapid prototyping, reducing development times for new medical devices. This accelerates innovation and product development in the medical field, thus making 3D printing medical devices an attractive option.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global 3D printing medical devices market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including component, technology, application, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global 3D printing medical devices market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global 3D printing medical devices market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, implants sub-segment is expected to take up a significant share in the 3D printing medical devices market, primarily due to the rising custom prosthetic and implants industry.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,456.3 million Market Size Forecast US$ 3,278.2 million Growth Rate 12.3% Key Market Drivers Rising customization and personalization

Rapid prototyping nature of 3D printers

Growing patient demand Companies Profiled 3D Systems, Inc.

Stratasys

Materialise

ENVISIONTEC US LLC

EOS

Stryker

Formlabs

Dentsply Sirona

Oxford Performance Materials, Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P

Shapeways, Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global 3D printing medical devices market include,

In September 2023, 3D Systems came into partnership with Klarity. Through this partnership, 3D Systems aims at expanding its distribution network of VSP Bolus solution, which Klarity would offer within its product line, called Klarity Prints.

In August 2023, Materialise expanded its geographical footprint by setting up a new 3D printing facility in the US, which is expected to advance the delivery of medical implants to patients located in the US.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global 3D printing medical devices market growth include 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys, Materialise, ENVISIONTEC US LLC, EOS, Stryker, Formlabs, Dentsply Sirona, Oxford Performance Materials, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P, and Shapeways, Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global 3D printing medical devices market based on component, technology, application, end user and region

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component Material Software Services Printer

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Stereolithography (SLA) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Emergency Medical Supplies Tissue Engineering Implants External Wearable Devices Others

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Research Centers Surgical Centers Others

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America 3D Printing Medical Devices Market US Canada Latin America 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific 3D Printing Medical Devices Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Medical Devices Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the 3D Printing Medical Devices Report:

What will be the market value of the global 3D printing medical devices market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global 3D printing medical devices market?

What are the market drivers of the global 3D printing medical devices market?

What are the key trends in the global 3D printing medical devices market?

Which is the leading region in the global 3D printing medical devices market?

What are the major companies operating in the global 3D printing medical devices market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global 3D printing medical devices market?

Download Key Insights and Market Data – Raise a Query

