3D Printing Metals Markets, 2018-2028

The expiration of several key powder bed fusion patents in 2016 will almost certainly drive down printer prices, which, combined with market consolidation in the form of a number of high profile acquisitions, suggests this emerging technology is now showing signs of maturity. However, at this stage it would be a mistake to underestimate the enormous potential for innovation in 3D printing of metals.

In 2017, several companies launched new printer technologies with the promise of overcoming some of the existing barriers to adoption, such as lower printer prices, faster build speeds, cheaper materials, and more. Increasing throughput and streamlining production efficiencies will drive demand growth for printers and materials substantially.

Given these market trends, the analyst forecasts that the global market for 3D printing metals will reach a value of $12 billion by the year 2028.

Technology and Applications

In 2017, the 3D printing metals market comprises multiple different printer technologies. This report takes an in-depth look into established printer types such as Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Directed Energy Deposition (DED) and Binder Jetting. Key technological capabilities, applicable markets, SWOT analyses and key manufacturers are discussed for each established printer type. In addition, nascent printer technologies that will be commercialised in 2017 are introduced, and their technological capabilities evaluated.

This report provides a detailed overview of currently supported materials for 3D printing metals, assessing production methods, raw material requirements across different printer types and their potential applications. In addition, novel methods for creating new materials for 3D printing metals are discussed.

Market analysis This report forecasts the overall 3D printing metals market to 2028, with in depth discussion of currently commercialised and emerging printer technologies. The current state of the printers and materials market is analysed, and long-range forecasts from 2018-2028 for installed base, units sold and revenue per annum segmented by printer type and material are evaluated.

The analyst conducted exhaustive primary research with companies positioned throughout the entire 3D printing value chain for key insights into the trends impacting growth to 2028. Over 30 company profiles have been included in the report including EOS, Concept Laser GmbH and Arcam AB, amongst others.

Key questions that are answered in this report

What are the current and emerging printer technology types in 2017?

How do metrics such as price, build speed, build volume and precision vary by printer type?

What materials are currently supported by different printer technology types?

Who are the key suppliers of metal powders for 3D printing metals?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of different powder manufacturing methods?

What is the current installed base of 3D metal printers?

What is the price range of 3D metal printers by technology type?

What are the market shares of those active in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of market growth?

How will sales of different printer types evolve from 2018 to 2028?

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Why metal 3D printing?

1.2. Drivers and restraints

1.3. Evaluation of powder manufacturing techniques

1.4. Procurement of metal powders for AM

1.5. Mergers and acquisitions in metal 3D printing

1.6. Capital investment activity

1.7. Installed base by printer type in 2016

1.8. Installed base supply forecast

1.9. Metal powder revenue forecast

1.10. Combined printers and materials revenue forecast

2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Introduction to metal 3D printing

2.2. History of metal additive manufacturing

2.3. Why metal 3D printing?

2.4. Drivers and restraints

2.5. Future of 3D printing applications

3. PRINTING PROCESSES

3.1. Common acronyms and definitions

3.2. Powder bed fusion – Direct Metal Laser Sintering

3.3. Powder bed fusion – Electron Beam Melting

3.4. Directed Energy Deposition – Blown Powder

3.5. Directed Energy Deposition – Welding

3.5.2. Welding: Rapid Plasma Deposition

3.6. Direct binder jetting – Metal + binder

3.7. Indirect binder jetting – Sand + binder

3.8. Ultrasonic additive manufacturing

4. EMERGING PRINTING PROCESSES

4.1. Metal + polymer filament extrustion

4.2. Liquid metal deposition

4.3. Microfluidic electroplating

4.4. Metal DLP and sintering

4.5. Nanoparticle jetting

5. PROPERTIES OF COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE PRINTERS

5.1. Price versus precision

5.2. Price versus speed

5.3. Price versus volume

5.4. Speed versus volume

5.5. Speed versus precision

5.6. Precision versus volume

6. PRINTER MATERIALS

6.1. Particle morphology requirements

6.2. Water or gas atomisation

6.3. Plasma atomisation

6.4. Electrochemical atomisation

6.5. Evaluation of powder manufacturing techniques

6.6. Supported materials

6.7. Procurement of metal powders for AM

6.8. Barriers and limitations to using metal powders

6.9. Aluminium and alloys

6.10. Copper and bronze

6.11. Cobalt and alloys

6.12. Nickel alloy: Inconel 625

6.13. Nickel alloy: Inconel 718

6.14. Precious metals and alloys

6.15. Maraging steel

6.16. 15-5PH stainless steel

6.17. 17-4PH stainless steel

6.18. 316L stainless steel

6.19. Titanium and alloys

6.20. New alloys for 3D printing

7. APPLICATION CASE STUDIES

7.1. Hofmann

7.2. RUAG Space and Altair

7.3. GE Aviation

7.4. Airbus

7.5. Boeing 787 Dreamliner

7.6. Siemens

7.7. Land Rover BAR

7.8. John Deere

7.9. Shapeways Jewelry

7.10. Arcam AB

7.11. Fraunhofer

8. INVESTMENTS, ACQUISITIONS AND PARTNERSHIPS

8.1. M&A activity in metal 3D printing

9. MARKET STATISTICS AND TRENDS IN 2016

9.1. Installed base by printer type

9.2. Printer units sold

9.3. Installed base by manufacturer

9.4. Average prices by printer type

9.5. Revenues by printer type

9.6. Market value of metal powders

9.7. Share of metal powder sold by mass

9.8. Share of metal powder sold by revenues

10. PRINTERS AND MATERIALS: MARKET FORECASTS FOR 2018-2028

10.1. Forecast methodology

10.2. Installed base supply forecast

10.3. Annual unit sales forecast

10.4. Annual printer revenue forecast

10.5. Materials sales volume forecast

10.6. Powder vs other feedstocks sales volume forecast

10.7. Powder sales volume forecast

10.8. Powder revenue forecast

10.9. Combined printers and materials revenue forecast

11. APPENDIX: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. 3D Systems

11.2. Advanced Powders & Coatings

11.3. Arcam AB

11.4. Argen Corp

11.5. Boeing

11.6. Carpenter Technology

11.7. Concept Laser

11.8. Cookson Precious Metals

11.9. Cytosurge

11.10. EFESTO

11.11. EOS

11.12. The ExOne Company

11.13. Fabrisonic

11.14. Fraunhofer

11.15. Hoganas

11.16. Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies

11.17. Legor Group

11.18. Lockheed Martin

11.19. Loll Feinmechanik

11.20. LPW Technology

11.21. Markforged

11.22. Materialise

11.23. Metalysis

11.24. Nanosteel

11.25. Norsk Titanium

11.26. Optomec

11.27. QuesTEK

11.28. Realizer

11.29. Sandvik Osprey

11.30. SLM Solutions

11.31. Volvo

11.32. Voxeljet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z68zpr/3d_printing

