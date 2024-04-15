ELINT Market Research’s latest report reveals a $19 billion valuation for the global 3D printing services market in 2022, projected to grow at a 20-25% CAGR until 2026. This growth reflects increasing adoption of cost-effective 3D printing techniques over traditional equipment purchases, driving the market’s expansion globally.

Albuquerque, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to ELINT Market Research’s recent report, the worldwide 3D Printing Services Market achieved a $19 billion value in the year 2022 and will grow at a CAGR of 20-25% until 2026. Consequently, these optimistic graphs display the strongly expanding existence of the 3D services market on a global level. The key reason for this expansion is that multiple businesses invest in cost-effective 3D layout techniques, rather than making big initial equipment purchases.

The contribution of 3D printing services in different sectors and manufacturing organizations is continuously increasing. These smart solutions help manufacturers build customized designs for their products when they’re in the prototype stage. Hence, manufacturers can test their product features before launching their final model on a large scale. Certainly, this is a great strategy to make numerous changes and improve products during the manufacturing phase to correspond to consumer choices.

Increasing Development of Technology and Prototyping Drives 3D Printing Services Market Growth:

The foremost factor for growth in the 3D printing services sector is the emergence of constant technological developments in 3D layout methods like improved printing speed, error-free product designs, advanced material properties, and much more. These evolutions attract different businesses’ interest in printing solution techniques at a massive level.

Another major reason for rising demand in the 3D printing industry is the utilization of prototyping, among numerous sectors. Organizations employ 3D design strategies to obtain adaptable layouts for their products during the prototyping stage. This phase helps them to understand in which aspects their product is lacking, and then make suitable corrections to it. After all the corrections they are able to launch the final creation in the market.

Key Highlights for the 3D Printing Services Market:

The global 3D printing services market can be divided into various segments based on multiple factors, including technology types, printer types, material types, different end-user industries, geographical areas, and more.

Several sectors use adaptable 3D printing strategies as per their individual requirements, these industries include education, healthcare, automotive, household or personal use products, aerospace, etc.

In the 3D printing services market, the ROI cost variations occur depending on two major factors, whether 3D printers are utilized for prototyping or mass parts production. Thus, when a 3D printer is employed for prototyping, acquiring ROI becomes quite easy and quick. Conversely, when printers are employed for bulk parts manufacturing, they may become expensive in comparison to conventional methods. However, companies can still earn positive ROI in the prototype printing phase in less than two years.

The basic equipment warranty period in the 3D printing market lasts for one year, which ensures consumers about the product’s sustainability. Further, the spare parts warranty period stays for 3 months, which is even extendable as per users’ needs.

The significant factor contributing to high buyer bargaining power in the 3D printing services market is the increased need for low-cost and great-quality 3D printing services.

The 3D printing services sector includes four essential key performance indicators (KPIs) that help in assessing the importance of 3D printing services. The first factor is response rate, which illustrates manufacturers’ about the consumers’ feedback for their products. The next KPI is flexibility with material switching, which allows suppliers to transform products according to people’s choices. Additionally, the next KPI factor is flexibility and upgradation with technologies, which help organizations integrate technological transitions in their products. Further, the last KPI is client relationship quality, which assists companies in measuring their bond with consumers.

The key vendor qualification criteria include four major standards; the first one is companies must check the proven skills and experience of vendors before making orders. The next standard to check suppliers is, which technology upgrades and materials they are providing in products. Moreover, the third vendor qualification parameter that organizations must use is, checking their software availability and compatibility. Further, the last parameter that the companies must inspect is, whether the vendors are providing full-time support to solve any inconvenience or not.

3D Printing Services Market Regional Dynamics:

North America is one of the leading territories in the 3D printing services industry, which held a substantial 34% share of worldwide revenue in 2022. Consequently, the primary North American regions like the U.S. and Canada are constantly adopting 3D additive manufacturing techniques.

Further, Europe emerged as the second biggest player in the 3D printing market in 2023, which is running robust additive manufacturing operations using technical expertise. Moreover, the last name in this list is Asia Pacific, which is expected to grow at the highest CAGR until 2030.

The regular advancements and modernization contributed to the swift integration of additive manufacturing (AM) in this region. Also, the Asia Pacific country largely assists the automotive and healthcare sectors in running manufacturing operations.

Notable Developments in the 3D Printing Services Market:

The worldwide 3D printing services market reached a $20.37 billion valuation in 2023, and it is projected to continue growing at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2023 to 2030.

One of the noteworthy developments in the printing services market is the rise of the choice between buying and leasing 3D printing solutions. In this context, companies are adopting equipment leasing options to fulfill their high-volume production demands, which helps them use 3D printing skills with a very tiny initial expense. Contrarily, when organizations have low-volume production needs, they prefer the contract manufacturing option, which helps them cut high investments in 3D printing equipment.

3D printing services are getting popular in the educational sector day by day since different education centers are conducting 3D techniques-based training programs and presentations to educate individuals.

The 3D scanning software market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 24% between 2023 and 2030, due to the increasing use of scanners which help in scanning 3D objects and documents.

Presently, a manufacturer-distributor engagement model is emerging in the 3D printing services market on both global and regional scales. With this strategy, the manufacturers, who are creating state-of-the-art 3D printing technology can efficiently combine with the extensive reach and supply networks of regional distributing partners. This collaboration ensures that 3D printing solutions reach a wider count of consumers.

In the last few years, some of the best and most intelligent 3D technologies emerged, which have been adopted by multiple sectors to fulfill their additive manufacturing demands. These technologies include Stereolithography (SLA), PolyJet, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), which helps businesses make designs of complex prototypes and propelling the rapid growth in the 3D printing services market.

A well-known ‘fab shops’ idea is constantly appearing in the U.S. These spaces are also known as fabrication workshops, which comprise smart fabrication devices like 3D printers. Multiple individuals and businesses can use these printers to make custom designs, without purchasing them. Hence, desktop printer demand is anticipated to develop greatly in this country by 2030.

3D Systems Inc., a popular player in the 3D printing market launched two new printing materials i.e., NextDent Cast and NextDent Base, and one printing platform i.e., NextDent LCD1, in March 2023. These products aim to help customers in building efficient additive 3D designs in less time.

Dassault Systèmes and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. announced a cooperation agreement in February 2022 to provide extensive solutions to business customers, who are operating in various vertical sectors like advanced tech, industrial machinery, conveyance and transportation, aerospace, security, and medicine and seeking smart electronic tools.

Key Players in the 3D Printing Services Market:

Some of the widespread participants operating in the global 3D printing services market include Materialise NV​, Proto Labs Inc.​, 3D Systems​, Voxeljet​, Stratasys​, SLM Solutions​, ExOne​, Concept Laser​, GE Additive Company, Markforged Inc., Renishaw​, Trumpf​, and Arburg​.

Important Questions Related to the 3D Printing Services Market Report:

1. What is the future forecast for the 3D printing services market?

– According to ELINT Market Research, it is anticipated that the worldwide 3D printing services market will expand at a CAGR of 23.3% between 2023 and 2030, reaching a value of $88.28 billion.

2. What are the emerging technologies in the 3D printing services market?

– The intelligent technologies that are leading in the 3D printing market include Stereolithography (SLA), PolyJet, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), which drives rapid proliferation.

3. Which regions are fastly embracing 3D printing solutions?

– North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are three major countries that are rapidly embracing 3D printing techniques to run their manufacturing functions.

4. What are the global 3D printing services drivers?

Prompt advancements in 3D printing technologies and increasing requirements for prototyping stages in manufacturing processes are two prominent factors to propel growth in the 3D printing services market.

