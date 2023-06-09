Advanced Use of 3D Reconstruction Technology in the Healthcare Sector to Drive the Market in the United States. The United States alone records nearly 30% revenue share of the global market. The global 3D reconstruction technology market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as healthcare, entertainment, and construction.

NEWARK, Del, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global 3D Reconstruction Technology Market size in the year 2022 was valued at around US$ 1,164.2 million. FMI predicts the future performance of the market by analyzing the continuing trends.

As per the analysis, the net worth of total demand for 3D Reconstruction Technology services in the present year may reach US$ 1,245.65 million. It further predicts the 3D Reconstruction Technology market to register a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033. By the end of this forecast period, the overall market valuation is expected to reach US$ 2,450.4 million.

3D Reconstruction Technology is traditionally deployed by Infrastructure and complicated machinery designing companies to get perspective before investing. However, in recent years the applications have expanded in many other industries with recent advancements. The rising trend for digital experiences and virtual imaging of actual monuments is expected to develop the market further.

Get an overview of Vendors and their Offerings – Request your Sample Report here @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16874

Top Highlights from FMI’s Analysis:

The United States is the leading region for the adoption of 3D Reconstruction Technology in various industries. As per the survey reports in 2022, it contributed to more than 30% of the revenue generated by the global 3D Reconstruction Technology market.

On the basis of the component, the 3D Reconstruction Technology software segment dominates over the services segment. This segment contributed to around 70% of the total market revenue in the year 2022.

Based on type, the active 3D reconstruction technique is preferable to the passive 3D reconstruction technique. However, the passive segment constitutes a considerable share due to the insufficiency of infrastructure in many regions.

Large enterprises still hold a substantial amount of the total demand for 3D Reconstruction Technology available in the market. Meanwhile, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are gaining traction at a high annual rate of 7.8%.

Application of 3D Reconstruction Technology in the construction & architecture segment is the leading segment with a market share of 25%. In recent years there has been significant growth in the application of 3D printing technologies in the healthcare sector.

Competitive Analysis:

Global 3D Reconstruction Technology businesses are working together with local and regional players to increase their customer base. It is also expected to help 3D Reconstruction Technology market key players to obtain an advantage over their competitors.

Since only a few prominent competitors are controlling sizable market shares, the 3D reconstruction industry is highly concentrated. This business has an edge that sets them apart thanks to its capacity for ongoing innovation in its field.

Major Players:

Agisoft PhotoScan

RealityCapture

Acute3D

Koninklijke Philips NV

Vi3Dim Technologies

Photometrix Photogrammetry Software

Paracosm

Matterport, Inc.

Realsense (Intel) Corporation

Mensi

PhotoModeler Technologies

Airbus S.A.S.

Others

Ask for more pointers about Analysis on Top Regions @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16874

Key Developments in this Market:

RSIP Vision Company announced the launch of a tool for 3D reconstruction of the ureter in October 2022. It is a prominent company known for innovations in medical imaging by using computer vision solutions and AI.

Skyline Software Systems Inc. partnered with a leading engineering and survey company in Japan to introduce a TerraExplorer. It is a cutting-edge 3D GIS desktop viewer for a high-resolution 3D view that was launched in Japan in July 2022.

In September 2022, Preimage revealed a seed fundraising round in which the company might raise US$ 1.7 million. This 3D reconstruction startup is willing to expand the development of its product and increase sales across all departments.

Key Segmentations are:

By Component:

3D Reconstruction Technology Software

3D Reconstruction Technology Services

By Type:

3D Reconstruction Technology Based on 3D Reconstruction Software

3D Reconstruction Technology Based on Images & Video

3D Reconstruction Technology Based on 3D Scanning

By Construction Method:

Active 3D Reconstruction

Passive 3D Reconstruction

By Enterprise Size:

3D Reconstruction Technology for Large Enterprises

3D Reconstruction Technology for Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Deployment Model:

On-premise 3D Reconstruction Technology

Cloud 3D Reconstruction Technology

By Application:

Education

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial Machinery

Electrical & Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Construction & Architecture

Media & Public Safety

Culture Heritage & Museum

Films & Game

3D Printing

Drones & Robot

Others

Request Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-16874

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | 3D Reconstruction Technology Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Component

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis By Component, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis and Forecast By Component, 2023 to 2033

5.3.1. Software

5.3.2. Services

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Component, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Component, 2023 to 2033

Buy Now to Gain Access to Detailed Information About Each Segment and Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in the Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16874

Have a Look at Related Reports of the Healthcare domain:

Breast Reconstruction Surgery and Treatment Market Size: The global breast reconstruction surgery and treatment market is forecasted to expand at 5.9% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 1.61 Billion by the end of 2033, up from US$ 853.9 Million that was recorded for 2022.

Cardiovascular Repair & Reconstruction Devices Market Share: The cardiovascular repair & reconstruction devices market is anticipated to have an effective CAGR of 18.8% during the period of 2022 to 2032.

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Trends: Owing to the growing support from various governmental organizations, the Joint Reconstruction Devices market is likely to propel to US$ 41.5 Billion by 2032.

Pelvic Reconstruction Market Demand: The global pelvic reconstruction market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 277.8 Million by the end of 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 2.8% to reach a valuation of US$ 366.9 Million by 2032.

Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market Analysis: The global radio frequency beauty equipment market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 339.9 Million by the end of the year 2022, and further expand at a CAGR rate of 17.9% to reach a valuation of ~US$ 1.8 Billion by the year 2032.

Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Growth: The global knee reconstruction devices market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 8.28 Billion by 2022, accelerating with a moderate CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032.

IoT in Healthcare Market Forecast: The global IoT in healthcare market is projected to reach US$ 181.4 Billion in 2022, anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.0%, reaching US$ 952.3 Billion by 2032.

Europe Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Market Insights: Europe’s radiotherapy patient positioning market is set to display a substantial growth at 4.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, surpassing US$ 124.9 Million in 2022.

3D Imaging Surgical Solution Market Overview: The 3D imaging surgical solution market is forecasted to reach an estimated market value of US$ 264.6 Million by 2032, while it strengthens its space in the global market at an average CAGR of 6.2% (2022 to 2032).

3D Printed Medical Implants Market Outlook: The global demand for 3D printed medical implants is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR of 12.5% to be valued at US$ 2,494.5 million by 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse All Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs