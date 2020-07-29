3D Rendering Market demand to hit USD 9 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

The 3D rendering software market is anticipated to achieve 20% growth rate from 2020 to 2026 owing to the availability of cost-effective and advanced software solutions offering robust animation, visualization, and modeling capabilities.

Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on 3D rendering market which estimates the global market valuation for 3D rendering will cross US$ 9 billion by 2026. The increasing demand for cost-effective and innovative 3D technologies for simulation and visualization is contributing significantly to the industry growth.

The increasing demand for producing enhanced visualization & animation for enhanced user experience is supporting the 3D rendering market growth. 3D rendering consists of modeling, refining, and rendering of images that simulate professional and natural lightings. The technology is widely used for product design & customization that ensures enterprises to deliver innovative product experience. In addition, the use of 3D rendering software for animated movies and architectural visualization has increased drastically over the past few years.

The 3D rendering software segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 20% from 2020 to 2026. The growth is attributed to the availability of cost-effective and advanced software solutions offering robust animation, visualization, and modeling capabilities. The cloud-based 3D rendering software segment is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast timeline. The cloud-based software provides accelerated modeling and visualization remotely. In addition, the pay-per-use business model in cloud 3D rendering software offers cost effectiveness to several enterprises. Furthermore, the growing partnerships between cloud service providers and 3D rendering vendors are contributing to the adoption of cloud-based software solutions.

The demand for 3D rendering technology solutions across SMEs is anticipated to increase exponentially from 2020 to 2026. The growing popularity of cloud-based 3D rendering software and the need to streamline product development processes are contributing to the segment growth. SMEs use 3D rendering software to deliver new products in the market in a shorter time period. The software supports the companies to visualize the product design and simulate the same to make enhancements in the end production.

The adoption of 3D rendering solutions across animation production firms is increasing significantly and is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 25% by 2026. 3D rendering solutions are extensively used for producing video games, animated movies, architecture, and illustrations. The companies combine the use of 3D rendering solutions and animation tools for ensuring realistically visualized images or movies. In addition, the new entrants in the animation industry heavily rely on 3D rendering software and modeling tools.

The gaming segment is anticipated to witness exponential growth and is expected to hold nearly 20% share of the 3D rendering market by 2026. The extensive growth and technological advancements in the gaming industry have made 3D rendering and modeling an integral part. The video game developing companies use real-time 3D rendering to ensure realistic graphical visualization. In addition, the 3D rendering software is broadly used to create realistic creatures and characters to provide enhanced visual experience.

North America is expected to hold the major market share of the 3D rendering market by 2026. The extensive presence of 3D rendering software, service, and GPU vendors in the U.S. is contributing to the regional growth. In addition, the enterprises are launching 3D software suites. For instance, in April 2019, Autodesk introduced a new version of 3D software package, 3ds Max 2020 with improved content creation and design visualization toolset. The improved toolset enables professionals to create high-quality 3D animations and models in less time.

Major players operating in the 3D rendering market are Adobe Inc., Autodesk Inc., Dassault System SE, Nvidia Corporation, Trimble Inc., etc. The companies are focusing on the development of advanced 3D rendering solutions. 3D rendering vendors are continuously developing and advancing their solutions as per the technology evolution. For instance, in July 2020, Act-3D B.V. launched the latest Lumion 10.5 a 3D rendering platform with added features. The company added 67 high-quality models and features in the content library. This addition helped the company to support innovative design development and real-time rendering functions.

Some major findings of the 3D rendering market report include:

The growing urbanization, industrialization, and the use of advanced visualization technologies in the industrial production designing will support the market growth.

North America is anticipated to hold a major market share for 3D rendering solutions over the forecast period due to extensive growth in the gaming industry in the region.

The leading companies operating in the market are focusing on the consistent development of advanced 3D rendering solutions and software suites.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 3D Rendering Market Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Industry segmentation

3.3 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3.1 By region

3.3.1.1 North America

3.3.1.2 Europe

3.3.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.1.4 Latin America

3.3.1.5 MEA

3.3.2 Impact on value chain

3.3.2.1 Impact on competitive landscape

3.4 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.5 Evolution of 3D rendering market

3.6 Technology and innovation landscape

3.6.1 Virtual Reality (VR)

3.6.2 Quantum computing

3.6.3 Cloud computing

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Increasing demand for customized products

3.7.1.2 Growing adoption in the construction & real-estate sector

3.7.1.3 Outsourcing of 3D rendering services

3.7.1.4 Increasing use of 3D rendering in product marketing applications

3.7.1.5 Rising demand for real-time rendering

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.7.2.1 The threat of software piracy

3.7.2.2 Lack of skilled professionals

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter’s analysis

3.9.1 Threat of new entrant

3.9.2 Bargaining power of supplier

3.9.3 Bargaining power of buyer

3.9.4 Threat of substitute

3.10 PESTEL analysis

