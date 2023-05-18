Increasing Adoption in Construction Industry to Boost 3D Scanner Market Growth

Tokyo, Japan, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ 3D Scanner Market Research Report: By Type, Vertical, Range, Product, Application, Region – Forecast Till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 1,805.6 Million by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 7.2% during the assessment timeframe.

3D Scanner Market Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global 3D scanner market report include

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH (Germany)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Autodesk Inc. (U.S.)

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.)

Nikon Metrology (Belgium)

Creaform Inc. (Ametek Inc.) (U.S.)

Faro Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

KEYENCE Corp. (Japan)

Renishaw (UK)

Trimble, Inc (US)

Automated Precision Inc. (US)

Metrologic Group (France)

CyberOptics Corp. (US)

Mitutoyo Corp. (Japan)

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 1,805.6 million Growth Rate CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The industry 4.0 concept provides 3D Scanner Market opportunities. Key Market Drivers The 3D scanners are more suitable in professional places due to their accuracy and speed. The automotive mining and other manufacturing industries raise the demand for 3D scanners.

3D Scanner Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption in Construction Industry to Boost Market Growth

3D scanners are employed in the construction sector to produce a scaled-down 3D model of a building. These tools aid in the preservation and archiving of historical monuments from the museums in the architectural field. Manufacturers rely on the measurement precision and speed while producing cutting-edge military and defense equipment, employing a 3D scanner to create weaponry and vehicles like frigates, due to the technology’s adaptability and scalability.

3D Scanner Market Opportunities

Adoption of 5G to offer Robust Opportunities

The development of 3D scanners or smart scanners that are continually linked, is anticipated to be made possible by the invention and continuing use of 5G. Scanners are beginning to demonstrate the possibilities of connection, and 5G would make connectivity stronger than ever. Smart 3D scanners can rapidly transfer data to databases, ensuring a smooth workflow whether in office or on the job site. As a result, it makes worldwide data exchange and faster information and research cooperation possible. Future 5G developments might speed up this process even more. Global enterprises might pool their efforts across all of their locations to use 3D scan data as a tool for product design and engineering challenges inside the company.

Market Restraints and Challenges

High Installation Cost to act as Market Restraint

The high installation cost, the high maintenance and operational costs of 3D scanning techniques, data security breaches, and the availability of alternative technological solutions may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

3D Scanner Market Segmentation

The global 3D scanner market is bifurcated based on application, product, offering, range, vertical, and type.

By type, laser scanner will lead the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, healthcare will domineer the market over the forecast period.

By range, short range will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By offering, hardware will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period.

By product, fixed CMM based will have the largest share in the market in the forecast period.

By application, quality inspection will sway the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis of 3D Scanner Market

Lockdowns, travel bans, and a shortage of labor during the pandemic’s early stages caused interruptions in the 3D scanner market’s production and supply chain activities. This caused delays in 3D scanner production, shipping, and delivery, which had an impact on the market’s overall growth. On the demand side, a number of sectors that heavily rely on 3D printer scanner, including the automotive, aerospace, building, and healthcare sectors, have seen substantial disruptions. Many companies cut back on their operations or temporarily ceased them, which resulted in a decline in investments in cutting-edge technology like 3D scanning.

The COVID-19 epidemic, however, also emphasized how critical remote working, digitalization, and virtual solutions are. Thus, there was a rise in interest in 3D scanning and other technologies that allow for remote data collection and virtual product creation. Healthcare for telemedicine & virtual consultations, as well as other sectors that could accommodate remote work and needed 3D scanning, continued to invest in these technologies. Furthermore, as companies looked to lessen reliance on human labor and facilitate remote operations, the industrial industry saw a trend towards automation & digital processes. In industries like reverse engineering, quality control, and inspection, this increased the need for 3D scanners.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Head 3D Scanner Market

During the projected period, it is predicted that the automotive & architectural industries would present Asia Pacific with significant development prospects. In the fields of automotive, architecture, urban topography, civil surveying, reverse engineering, mining, quality archaeology, dentistry, and mechanical dimensional inspection, for instance, 3D scanner camera is utilized extensively. In response to the increasing number of model & equipment variants in the car design & development processes, 3D scanning technology is being employed more and more in the production of automotive components. For example, car manufacturers might employ 3D scanning to transfer archived equipment coordinate data into the real vehicle design models that enable component assessments. Therefore, it would cut down on the time and money needed for product development. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific area would exhibit a large CAGR rate throughout the anticipated period due to the growing infrastructure expansions and factory automation. The adoption of new technologies in nations like China and India is giving the worldwide 3D Scanner market the boost it needs to expand. Numerous infrastructure development projects are now underway or will be finished in APAC by the estimated date.

Industry Updates

April 2023- In the FreeScan UE series of 3D scanner Metrology, SHINING 3D, a leading global producer of technology for 3D digitization and 3D inspection, presents the FreeScan Combo. It is a 3D multipurpose, portable scanner with a hybrid light source that combines an infrared VCSEL with a blue laser.

