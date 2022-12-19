Leading 3D scanning market players include 3D Systems, Inc., Artec 3D, Autodesk, Inc., Automated Precision, Inc (API), Carl Zeiss Group, Creaform Inc. (AMETEK), Direct Dimensions Inc., FARO Technologies, Inc., Hexagon AB, Konica Minolta, Inc., Maptek Pty. Ltd., Mitutoyo Corporation, Nikon Corporation

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

3D Scanning Market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 8 billion by 2032, according to the recent research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

A steady rise in the adoption of Industry 4.0 worldwide will complement the market outlook. 3D scanning devices offer a non-destructive and non-contact method to gather data and digitally assess the physical characteristics of an object or a structure. With an increasing focus on prototyping, 3D printing, toolmaking, reverse engineering, and modeling processes, 3D scans are expected to witness a surge in demand across diverse industrial applications. This technology is extensively used in architectural and construction projects to make labor-intensive tasks faster and more technologically oriented.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/103

High-precision meteorological surveys emphasize on the need for 3D scanning software

Software component segment in the 3D scanning market is expected to register sizeable growth through 2027, owing to the rapid penetration of automated systems in a broad spectrum of business verticals. Software solutions allow users to precisely interpret data scanned by the device and perform quality inspections in industrial facilities. For instance, in June 2022, Artec 3D launched Artec Studio 17, the latest iteration of the company’s recognized 3D scanning software. The new product offers high-quality inspection with accurate meteorological surveys.

Rise in renovation & restoration activities to fuel adoption of 3D laser scanners

The industry share from laser scanners is anticipated to expected over 5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. 3D laser scanners are gaining momentum on account of the rising number of government organizations investing in renovation activities for public infrastructure. Rapid urbanization and modern infrastructure trends have emphasized on the need for newer construction technologies. These solutions have emerged pivotal due to their ability to map existing site conditions and guide renovation projects. Increasing focus on tourism for economic development will further propel the demand for 3D scanning tools for the restoration of historical monuments and structures.

New breakthroughs in short-range laser triangulation technology

The short-range 3D scanning market to experience significant rise in the upcoming years. These types of scanners are particularly designed to replicate physical objects into their thorough digital representation. Short-range scanners are a perfect tool for miniature critical component analysis and reverse engineering processes in industries. Advancements in short-range laser triangulation scanners are introducing high-performance portable handheld devices with greater flexibility in terms of variety and location of objects to be inspected. They can efficiently capture and mimic highly complex parts which are otherwise difficult to measure with a moving touch probe.

High efficiency needs in aircraft manufacturing to expand 3D scanning applications

3D scanning industry from the aerospace & defense end-use sector is projected to observe 8% growth from 2023 to 2032. 3D scanning systems have gained promising traction in the aerospace sector due to their ability to produce highly accurate, ultra-precise and high-resolution images and data. 3D inspection plays a crucial role in each step during aircraft manufacturing including development, production, assembly, testing and maintenance & repair operations. Skilled engineers and meteorologists rely on the benefits of 3D scans for a high-quality reverse engineering solution & inspection.

Rise in infrastructure projects to boost demand for 3D scanning solutions in South America

South America 3D scanning market is poised to reach USD 400 million by 2032. South American countries have experienced notable improvements in economic conditions in the last few years. Increasing private and public spending on infrastructure development will fuel the espousal of these technologies across architecture and engineering sectors. A surge in new commercial construction projects with significant backing from government organizations is encouraging civil engineers and architects to leverage advanced technologies such as 3D imaging solutions.

Competitive expansion initiatives to influence industry growth

Some of the leading companies in the global 3D scanning market. 3D Systems, Inc., Artec 3D, Autodesk, Inc., Carl Zeiss Group, Direct Dimensions Inc., Hexagon AB, Konica Minolta, Inc., Maptek Pty. Ltd., Mitutoyo Corporation, ShapeGrabber, Shining3D, Topcon Corporation, VOXELTEK. These participants are introducing novel products to stand out from their competitors.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/103

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 3D scanning industry 3600 synopsis, 2018-2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM), 2023-2032

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Component trends

2.5 Product trends

2.6 Range trends

2.7 End-use trends

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Impact of COVID-19

3.3 Russia-Ukraine war impact

3.4 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6 Patent analysis

3.7 Key initiative and news

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1. Need for capturing high volume 3 D data for analysis and modeling in AEC firms

3.9.1.2 Increasing focus on R&D in North America

3.9.1.3. Increasing usage of 3 D scanners for cultural heritage in Europe

3.9.1.4. Growing demand of 3 D scanning solutions from the electronics industry in Asia Pacific

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 Affordability issues in developing economies

3.9.2.2 Data security concerns

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Browse Our Reports Store – GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com