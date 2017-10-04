3D Signatures Announces Close of Private Placement With Strategic Partner and Prospectus Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3D Signatures Inc. (TSXV:DXD) (OTCQB:TDSGF) (FSE:3D0) (the “Company” or “3DS”) is pleased to announce the close of its non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of 2,000,000 common shares (the “Shares”) at a price of C $0.25 per Share for gross proceeds of C $500,000 with ScreenCell SA (“ScreenCell”), announced October 3, 2017. The Shares are subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities law.

ScreenCell is a strategic partner and supplier to 3DS and has been a research and development collaborator for many years. ScreenCell currently supplies the Company with a screening system for the capture and isolation of circulating tumor cells (“CTCs”) from blood.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for clinical operations, namely the Company’s Hodgkin’s lymphoma clinical trial, including clinical wages and laboratory expenses, and general working capital.

As previously announced on October 3, 2017, the Company intends to file an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus in relation to the public offering first announced by the Company on July 19, 2017. The amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus will incorporate amendments related to the closing of the Private Placement and will update other relevant information.

About ScreenCell

ScreenCell is a French-based biotechnology company with a simple and innovative non-invasive technology for isolating fixed or live CTCs from whole blood, and potentially any atypical cell in biological fluids. For more information, visit their website at http://www.screencell.com/.

About 3DS

3DS (TSXV:DXD) (OTCQB:TDSGF) (FSE:3D0) is a personalized medicine company with a proprietary software platform based on the three-dimensional analysis of chromosomal signatures. The technology is well developed and supported by 22 clinical studies on over 2,000 patients on 13 different cancers and Alzheimer’s disease. Depending on the desired application, this platform technology can measure the stage of disease, rate of progression of disease, drug efficacy, and drug toxicity. The technology is designed to predict the course of disease and to personalize treatment for the individual patient. For more information, visit the Company’s website at http://www.3dsignatures.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Flowerday

CEO & Director

604-428-8842

[email protected]

