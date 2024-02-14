ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 after the U.S. stock markets close on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The company will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss these financial results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Listen via webcast: www.3dsystems.com/investor
Participate via telephone: 201-689-8345
The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the conference call at www.3dsystems.com/investor.
About 3D Systems
More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading Additive Manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction – empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.
|3D Systems Corporation
|333 Three D Systems Circle
|Rock Hill, SC 29730
|www.3dsystems.com
|NYSE: DDD
|Investor Contact:
|[email protected]
|Media Contact:
|[email protected]
