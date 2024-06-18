3D Systems EXT 800 Titan Pellet 3D Systems adds the cost-effective, space-saving EXT 800 Titan Pellet to its lineup of high-speed industrial pellet extrusion 3D printers.

Smaller footprint with lower upfront investment enables broader adoption of industrial EXT platform in existing and new markets

Leverages proven high-speed pellet extrusion technology— up to 10x faster and 10x lower costs — cheaper than available filament systems for better ROI

Production platform with refined design and open material architecture to cost-effectively address breadth of industrial applications

ROCK HILL, S.C., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced the latest addition to its industry-leading portfolio of EXT Titan Pellet systems — the EXT 800 Titan Pellet. With a build volume of 800 x 600 x 800 mm, this new pellet extrusion system harnesses the speed, reliability, and efficiency of the Company’s large-format EXT Titan Pellet systems (EXT 1070 Titan Pellet and EXT 1270 Titan Pellet) in a more compact format with lower upfront investment. As a result, manufacturers can take advantage of the lights-out, production-ready EXT 800 Titan Pellet to fabricate more modestly sized functional prototypes, tooling, fixtures, sand casting patterns, thermoforming molds, and end-use parts. With print speeds up to 10x faster and 10x lower material costs than traditional filament-based systems, the EXT 800 Titan Pellet is designed to efficiently, cost-effectively address applications in a breadth of markets including foundries, aerospace & defense, thermoforming, prosthetics & footwear, and research.

“With the addition of the EXT 800 Titan Pellet to our industry-leading family of pellet extrusion systems, we are able to bring this technology to a broader set of manufacturers to enhance their products and innovation,” said Rahul Kasat, vice president, Titan, 3D Systems. “For manufacturers seeking speed and sustainability, our EXT Titan Pellet systems are a game-changer. They combine high-speed printing with cost-effective pellets, making the technology ideal for a wide range of applications. Over the years, the customers have asked us for a solution to meet their needs of producing smaller parts with a reasonable production cost. The introduction of the EXT 800 Titan Pellet is designed for manufacturers that are looking for these benefits, but do not need the very large build capacity of our existing systems. We believe the combination of high-speed, high-quality printing with a smaller footprint and lower upfront investment cost will make the EXT 800 Titan Pellet an attractive solution for a variety of industrial applications. This is yet one more example of how 3D Systems develops innovative solutions that empower our customers to stay ahead of the curve.”

The EXT 800 Titan Pellet has a single extrusion tool head and refined industrial design making it ideal for a wide range of manufacturing environments including offices, labs, and universities, as well as larger shop floors. The compact frame enables the printer to fit through a standard set of double doors providing ease of delivery and installation. The system also includes a large, front-mounted touchscreen for an intuitive user experience.

Along with these new system features for the EXT 800 Titan Pellet, customers who integrate this pellet extrusion system into their manufacturing environment will also be able to take advantage of the same performance features of 3D Systems’ larger pellet extrusion printers — EXT 1070 Titan Pellet and EXT 1270 Titan Pellet. With industrial CNC controllers for reliable applications, heated bed and chamber for part accuracy, and the Company’s proven pellet extrusion hardware and materials, the technology employed by this family of 3D printers enables print speeds up to 10 times faster than traditional filament printing and cuts material costs by a factor of 10. Additionally, active bed and chamber heating allows the use of glass and carbon-filled high-temperature engineering materials such as ABS, PC, Nylons, PEI, and PEKK as well as highly flexible TPE and TPU that cannot be printed on filament-based machines.

The EXT 800 Titan Pellet is available for immediate ordering with delivery of the first printers anticipated for the third quarter of 2024.

3D Systems will showcase the EXT 800 Titan Pellet alongside the Company’s full solution portfolio in its booth (#2401) at next week’s RAPID+TCT event in Los Angeles, California. Conference participants are also invited to hear from 3D Systems’ executives, application experts, and customers in the following sessions:

Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president & CEO, 3D Systems – Executive Perspectives Keynote Series, June 25, 8:30 a.m. PDT, Main Stage

Dmitriy Orlov, COO, BBI Autosport & Joe Dopkowski, application engineer, 3D Systems – “Rekindling Artistry in the Automotive Aftermarket Through Additive Manufacturing”, June 25, 11 a.m. PDT

Katie Weimer, VP, regenerative medicine, 3D Systems – “Manufacturing Tomorrow’s Therapeutics: Innovations & Triumphs in Bioprinting: Presented by ARMI”, June 25, 2:30 p.m. PDT; and “Will Bioprinting Define the Next Era of 3D Printing?”, June 27, 12 p.m. PDT

Forward-Looking Statements

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction – empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

