3D Systems Names Claudia Napal Drayton to Board of Directors

Veteran finance executive brings exceptional life science and medical device expertise to Board of Directors

ROCK HILL, S.C., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) today announced the appointment of Ms. Claudia Napal Drayton to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Drayton currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI), a life sciences company focused on technology related to protein sequencing and genomics for the healthcare industry.

“We are delighted to welcome Claudia to our Board of Directors,” said Chip McClure, chairman of the board of 3D Systems. “Her outstanding career as a finance leader, in roles ranging from public accounting to sophisticated medical devices and, in recent years, biotech companies, will prove invaluable to both our Audit Committee and our Board in general.”

In commenting on Ms. Drayton’s appointment, Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and chief executive officer of 3D Systems added, “Claudia brings additional depth to our Board in key areas of healthcare and biotechnology that will serve us well as we continue to accelerate our efforts in medical devices, orthopedics and the increasingly exciting new arena of regenerative medicine.”

Ms. Drayton began her career in public accounting with Arthur Andersen and then moved to Medtronic, a global leader in medical devices, where she held positions of increasing responsibility in the finance organization over her 15-year tenure. These included Chief Financial Officer for both the Peripheral Vascular and the Integrated Health Solutions business units. In 2015, Ms. Drayton left Medtronic to assume the role of Chief Financial Officer of Nuwellis, and, more recently, of Quantum-Si, an emerging biotech company. These leadership roles have provided tremendous exposure to all aspects of a successful and disciplined healthcare business, including international operations gained through her ex-patriot assignment in Europe with Medtronic. As an active public company CFO, Claudia is intimately familiar with all aspects of financial controls and SEC reporting, as well as the unique requirements of the global healthcare industry.

“It’s an honor to join the 3D Systems Board of Directors at this point in the company’s transformation,” said Ms. Drayton. “I’m excited about 3D Systems’ history of innovation, and the success it has clearly demonstrated through its focus on the healthcare industry. The potential for 3D printing in medical device applications, as well as a tremendous range of biological applications within the human body, offer outstanding opportunities for growth and value creation as new solutions are brought to patients in need around the world.”

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading Additive Manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction – empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

