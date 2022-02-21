3D Systems & Saremco Dental AG Enter Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Dentistry

Saremco CROWNTEC Material Employing CROWNTEC as part of the NextDent digital dentistry solution enables production of permanent crowns that are 30% stronger than those produced using previous generations of C&B materials while reducing material waste.

Expanding distribution of Saremco’s industry-leading CROWNTEC™ material to U.S. for 3D printing permanent crowns with superior properties

Producing permanent crowns with CROWNTEC & NextDent ® 5100 digital dentistry solution 30% stronger than previous generation C&B resins

5100 digital dentistry solution 30% stronger than previous generation C&B resins Leveraging deep expertise of both organizations intended to accelerate R&D, time-to-market

ROCK HILL, S.C. and REBSTEIN, Switzerland, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Saremco Dental AG announced a strategic partnership to accelerate innovation in digital dentistry. This effort brings together the power of 3D Systems’ industry-leading NextDent® digital dentistry solution with Saremco’s materials science expertise – enabling dental laboratories and clinics to address a variety of indications with unparalleled accuracy, repeatability, productivity, and lower total cost. To facilitate these capabilities, the companies are also announcing the immediate availability of CROWNTEC™ material to be used with 3D Systems’ award-winning NextDent 5100 dental 3D printer and industry-leading software for the production of patient-specific permanent crowns.

CROWNTEC is recognized as a new generation of composite resin that can be used to additively manufacture biocompatible permanent restorations including crowns, inlays, onlays, veneers, and artificial teeth for dentures. This CE-marked Class IIa material, which also recently received 510(k) clearance is offered in a variety of shades to match the patient’s teeth for a natural-looking aesthetic. It does not contain any volatile organic compounds thus contributing to CROWNTEC’s excellent biocompatible properties. Employing CROWNTEC as part of the NextDent digital dentistry solution enables dental laboratories and clinics to produce these dental devices that are 30% stronger than those produced using previous generations of crown & bridge (C&B) materials while reducing material waste.

“Our goal is to enable dental professionals to become more efficient and by doing so, ultimately improve patient outcomes,” said Stef Vanneste, vice president and general manager, dental, 3D Systems. “3D Systems has established itself as the leader in digital dentistry solutions which includes our extensive portfolio of NextDent materials. As we innovate to meet our customers’ application needs, this strategic partnership plays a key role in helping to enhance our materials portfolio. In Saremco, we found a partner that not only shares our values and beliefs in regard to innovation but also possesses expertise in digital dentistry. Their CROWNTEC material is a strong complement to our NextDent material portfolio, and is yet another step in helping dental professionals improve patient outcomes.”

“The pursuit of continuous innovation is our primary focus,” said Franca Schmid, owner and chief executive officer, Saremco Dental. “For over 30 years, we have specialized in the development of light-curing resins for restorative dentistry. In recent years, we have been able to transfer our extensive know-how in the field of light curing to 3D printing technology and successfully develop it further. Especially with CROWNTEC’s superior physical properties, and wide range of indications we reached a new milestone. We are therefore particularly pleased about the strategic cooperation with 3D Systems, a partner with strong sales and innovation capacities. Furthermore, 3D Systems offers the entire digital workflow and thus excellently complements our resin-focused orientation.”

CROWNTEC is available to 3D Systems’ NextDent digital dentistry solution customers in the United States, European Union, and select other markets (depending on regulatory approvals) in five shades including CROWNTEC, SW (bleach-color), B1, A1, A2, and A3. CROWNTEC complements 3D Systems’ materials portfolio of 30 unique NextDent resins – the largest number available from any dental 3D printing material supplier. The portfolio includes NextDent C&B Micro Filled Hybrid (MFH) – a biocompatible Class IIa material developed for creating provisional crowns, bridges, and artificial teeth. With the addition of CROWNTEC, dental laboratories and clinics now have access to an ideal aesthetic solution for these indications, with the advantage of being able to produce permanent crowns.

3D Systems will showcase a variety of applications at Lab Day Chicago 2022. Attendees are invited to visit the company’s booth to learn more about its technology portfolio including the NextDent 5100, DMP Flex 200, ProJet® MJP 2500 Plus, ProX® 800, and associated materials. Attendees are also welcome to join the company’s session – “What’s New? 3D Systems Presents the Latest News and Expected Releases for 3D Printers, NextDent Materials and Applications” – Thursday, February 24, 4 – 5:30 pm in the Comiskey Room to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems and Saremco undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems

More than 30 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction – empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

About Saremco Dental AG

Saremco Dental AG specializes in the development, production, and distribution of high-quality light-curing resins for dentistry. The product range is comprised of several composites, adhesives, and 3D printing resins. Saremco focuses particularly on the biocompatibility without compromising functionality. The privately-held Swiss company is characterized by an enormously high level of innovation and has repeatedly established itself as a pioneer with its products. Saremco sells its products in more than 40 countries worldwide.

3D Systems Corporation

333 Three D Systems Circle

Rock Hill, SC 29730

www.3dsystems.com

NYSE:DDD

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com

Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com

Saremco Dental AG

Gewerbestrasse 4

CH-9445 Rebstein

www.saremco.ch

Media Contact: info@saremco.ch

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ad34a37-9760-4148-931a-129bcb94b9a5







