ROCK HILL, S.C., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced the successful verification of properties for NASA’s groundbreaking new laser powder bed fusion super alloy, GRX-810. This revolutionary oxide dispersion-strengthened alloy, developed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), demonstrates exceptional mechanical properties and resistance to extreme temperatures, making it ideal for aerospace applications. GRX-810 is a potential game-changer for the aerospace industry. Through its oxide dispersion strengthening mechanism it can offer an unparalleled combination of strength, ductility, creep life, and heat resistance. These properties make the alloy an ideal candidate for future use in critical components such as rocket engines, turbine blades, and exhaust nozzle components.

Working with material provided by NASA, 3D Systems has successfully processed and tested the elevated temperature mechanical properties of GRX-810 using its industry-leading Direct Metal Printing (DMP) platform. This verification of properties represents a major milestone, demonstrating the performance of the material across different equipment and processing parameters and further opening the door for the use of GRX-810 in various aerospace components that require superior performance to traditional nickel-based super alloys.

“The successful verification of the reported NASA GRX-810 properties is a testament to the incredible potential of this new super alloy, not only in its performance but in its capability to be produced repeatably,” said Dr. Michael Shepard, vice president, aerospace & defense segment, 3D Systems. “Our work with this material provided by NASA underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of additive manufacturing and enabling the production of next-generation aerospace components. We are thrilled to be part of the early stages of this exciting development and look forward to unlocking new possibilities with GRX-810.”

