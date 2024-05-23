MANSFIELD, Mass., May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3Daughters, Inc., a clinical development company fueling evolutionary healthcare for women, announced that Mary Beth Cicero, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in an expert panel to discuss the opportunities in Women’s Health and the disparities in funding along with the actions needed. This panel features some of the top female executives running Women’s Health companies along with moderators, Sheila Mikhail, JD, MBA, Board Member, Women’s Health Access Matters and Lucy Pérez, PhD, a Senior Partner at McKinsey will provide insights on a recent McKinsey report, “Closing the Women’s Health Gap: A $1 Trillion Opportunity to Improve Lives and Economies”.

Details for the panel session are as follows:

Title: Growth Opportunities from Women’s Health Investments

Session Date and Time: June 4, 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m PT

Location: Business Development and Finance 30DE, San Diego Convention Center

“I am thrilled and honored to participate in this panel on Women’s Health to address the need for innovation, the opportunities for products in the space and critical issue of funding. BIO is dong an incredible job of fostering stronger investment for Women’s Health by supporting conversations like these and bringing attention to Women’s Health to drive meaningful progress for novel treatments for women in the U.S. and globally,” commented Mary Beth Cicero, Co-founder and CEO of 3Daughters.

3Daughters is raising a Series A of $15M to fund a Phase 1 study for their game-changing IUD for contraception. Women need improved and better options for contraception, which is used on average for thirty years of their lives.

Ms. Cicero and team members will host meetings with pharmaceutical executives, investors, researchers, and others throughout the three-day event. To schedule a meeting, please contact Louis Scotti, Senior Vice President of Business Operations & Corporate Development.

About 3Daughters™

3Daughters is a clinical development company focused on evolutionary healthcare for women where cutting-edge research and innovation is desperately needed. The Company’s technology platform is based on physics and geometry to deliver targeted therapy to the uterus. The first product, (3D-001), is a frameless, magnetic, non-hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) for long-acting contraception that conforms to a woman’s body. Combined with our unique, patented Slider™ system (for insertion and retrieval), we will eliminate the most painful steps in the insertion process as well as the nuisance factor of strings (needed for removal). 3Daughters’ vision is to solve health issues for women, particularly significant, and neglected, problems. 3Daughters plans to radically disrupt the IUD market by addressing the major adoption barrier — insertion pain. This pain is associated with all current rigid, plastic T-shape framed IUDs on the market and prevents women from selecting one of the most effective forms of birth control. Visit 3daughtershealth.com for more information.

Contact

Louis Scotti

Senior Vice President, Business Operations & Corporate Development

[email protected]