GRAND LEDGE, MI and SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3DCERAM Sinto, Inc. (3DCERAM Sinto Inc; https://sintoamerica.com/3dceram-sinto-usa/), a turnkey provider for additive manufacturing of advanced ceramics, and SINTX Technologies, Inc. (www.sintx.com) (NASDAQ: SINT; “SINTX” or the “Company”), a manufacturer of advanced ceramics for biomedical and technical markets, announced today a collaboration to develop multiple novel resins and processes for the additive manufacturing of ceramic products. In the collaboration, these two industry leading companies plan to leverage and further develop their existing expertise to produce unique, high-value resins, 3D print ceramic components, and subject those components to advanced thermal processing. The collaboration is focused on the biomedical and investment casting industries.

“We are excited about the possibilities of creating a silicon nitride-based resin for the biomedical market. With interest in silicon nitride medical devices continuing to grow rapidly, we believe 3D printed silicon nitride devices will play a major role in the future of medical and technical segments in which we participate,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, CEO of SINTX Technologies. “We believe that SINTX’s resin formulation and densification expertise, combined with 3DCeram’s production scale printers, will provide the market with components of superior quality.”

Sharing rich histories in advanced ceramics and additive manufacturing, SINTX and 3DCeram expect the results of their collaboration to drive expanded geographical adoption of additive manufactured advanced ceramics. Michael Halsband, Sinto America’s CEO added, “There has been interest for these types of capabilities across the globe. The investment casting industry specifically has a strong need for a silica-based resin. If we are successful, this collaboration will provide game changer solutions within these industries.”

###

About 3DCERAM SINTO

3DCeram Sinto Inc. is a turnkey provider for additive manufacturing ceramics and a leader in the 3D ceramic printing world. Using the unique laser stereolithographic technology, 3DCERAM SINTO has developed a complete offering to respond to their clients’ needs from materials development to the optimization of their 3D printer range for R&D innovation centers to large scale industrial manufacturers of technical ceramics. For more details on the complete offerings and solutions see: https://sintoamerica.com/3dceram-sinto-usa

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past two years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Utah and Maryland. For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), including, but not limited to, statements regarding SINTX’s ability to effectively develop 3D printed silicon nitride devices, belief that SINTX’s resin formulation and densification expertise, combined with 3DCeram’s production scale printers, will provide the market with components of superior quality, and that the collaboration may provide game changer solutions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from current expectations. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: SINTX’s products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 29, 2023, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

