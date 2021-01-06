3DR Labs, an Accumen Company, announces icometrix Partnership to Bring icobrain Technology to Hospitals and Health Systems Nationally

Icobrain technology enables radiologists to identify abnormalities and structural changes in brain imaging faster and with greater accuracy

Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accumen is helping healthcare get better, faster. Today, Accumen announced a new partnership with icometrix, which will allow it to provide hospitals and health systems nationally with access to the AI-based icobrain software.

Icobrain enables radiologists to identify abnormalities and structural changes in the brain of patients with multiple sclerosis, dementia, epilepsy, stroke, and brain trauma with the highest accuracy. The use of icobrain can reduce the duration of suboptimal treatment for multiple sclerosis patients from 3.9 to 1.2 years by permitting the inclusion of brain- and lesion volume change findings into their disease management.[1]

“This is such an exciting time at 3DR Labs as we continue to expand our radiology services footprint for our clients. We can help hospitals navigate the roadblocks in AI integration so they can provide their patients with the best diagnostic tools available. Patients with brain diseases don’t have time to wait. We are delighted to be able to help physicians get the resources they need to provide those patients with the best treatment available, faster,” said Dr. Robert Falk, 3DR.

Accumen continues to support hospitals and health systems nationally, regularly adding new resources to its COVID-19 Resource Center at https://accumen.com/covid-19/#accumenresponsetools. Resources include laboratory, imaging, and supply chain rapid response tools, as well as personal protective equipment, and swab or saliva testing kits available for order through Accumen’s U.S.-based manufacturing partners.

About Icometrix

icometrix (Leuven, Belgium; Boston, USA) strives for data-driven insights and personalized patient care, supported by artificial intelligence. icometrix offers a portfolio of AI solutions to assist healthcare with various challenges; icobrain extracts data from brain MRI and CT scans for the radiological reporting and clinical management of neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, epilepsy, stroke, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease. icompanion, a digital platform and mobile app, helps people with MS and their care team to monitor clinical symptoms and treatments efficiently and objectively. icolung addresses the COVID-19 pandemic by measuring lung involvement on chest CT. Learn more at icometrix.com , icompanion.ms , and icovid.ai .

Today, icometrix is internationally active and integrated into more than 100 clinical practices. In addition, icometrix collaborates with healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies on the evaluation of drug research for neurological disorders.

About Accumen Inc.

At Accumen, our focus is helping healthcare get better, faster. Accumen is a technology enabled organization that partners with hospital, health system, commercial laboratory, and payer clients, to provide strategic solutions and services that deliver sustainable performance improvements. Our offerings include lab and imaging transformation, consulting, supply chain optimization, lab outreach, 3D post-processing, patient blood management, test utilization, anemia management, and clinical data exchange. Accumen’s offerings enable our clients to achieve and exceed their cost, quality, and service targets, as well as deliver excellent patient care through evidence-based data and clinical decision support capabilities. Find out more at Accumen.com .

Disclaimer: Accumen has no authority, responsibility, or liability with respect to any clinical decisions made by – or in connection with – a provider’s laboratory, patient blood management, or other operations. Nothing herein and no aspect of any services provided by Accumen is intended – or shall be deemed – to subordinate, usurp, or otherwise diminish any providers’ sole authority and discretion with respect to all clinical decision-making for its patients.

