3Gtms Names Paul Brady Chief Executive Officer

–Brady becomes CEO following the operating retirement and transition of 3Gtms founder Mitchell Weseley to the board of directors–

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3Gtms, LLC, a global provider of cloud-based transportation management software (TMS), announced today that Paul Brady has been named chief executive officer. Brady was selected following the retirement and transition to 3Gtms Board of Directors of Mitch Weseley—who founded 3Gtms and served as CEO for more than 10 years. Brady brings more than 25 years of operating experience as a chief executive officer and senior executive leading a wide-range of technology organizations, from traditional software and SaaS to managed-service business models. Brady’s long track record of success includes start-ups, growth companies, and complex multinational businesses.

“It’s an honor to be able to pass the mantle of 3Gtms leadership over to an executive the caliber of Paul Brady,” said Weseley. “Paul’s impressive track record in growing technology companies will bring incredible value to 3Gtms customers, partners, and stakeholders.”

“3Gtms is an established leader in the transportation management and shipping execution space, perfectly positioned for even more growth and customer success in the years to come,” said Brady. “The team and partnership mindset established by Mitch and the executive team has created great momentum for the company as we enter our next phase of growth and innovation.”

Brady comes to 3Gtms after serving as CEO for Unitrends, and prior to that position, he was CEO for ObserveIT. In his distinguished career, he has also led the executive teams for Mazu Networks, Guardent, Cohesive Technology Solutions and Business Technologies, an organization that he also founded. Brady received his undergraduate degree at Hofstra University and his MBA at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT.)

“We are thrilled to have Paul come on as CEO of 3Gtms. His extensive CEO experience in the enterprise software space along with his history of success in team building and growing companies makes him an ideal fit for leading 3Gtms moving forward,” said Paul Mercadante, managing director, Sumeru Equity Partners, the majority shareholder of 3Gtms. “We thank Mitch for his past leadership as CEO and we look forward to his continued contribution as a member of the board of directors.”

