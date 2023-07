Space-saving design allows the 3M Socket 451 and 3M Header 452 to compensate for smaller and more crowded PCBs.

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for 3M, features the 3M Socket 451 and Header 452 series wire-to-board connectors.

At half the size of a standard 0.100” pitch wire-to-board system, the 3M 451 & 452 come in at .050” pitch and mate with a 3M 0.025” pitch cable to complete the compact footprint. The compressed size aids in freedom of design for compact modern electronics devices where printed circuit boards become more densely packed with features and connections.

3M 451 & 452 series connectors are an ideal fit for signal-based control systems such as those found in industrial equipment, heating and cooling, test and measurement devices, appliance, communications equipment, and consumer electronics.

