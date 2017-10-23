$4.5 Billion Liquid Biopsy Research Tools, Services and Diagnostics Markets, 2022

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Liquid Biopsy Research Tools, Services and Diagnostics: Global Markets” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.
The Global Liquid Biopsy Market Should Reach $4.5 Billion by 2022 from $1.5 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 24.2%
Report Includes
- An overview of the global markets for liquid biopsy research tools, services, and diagnostics
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Coverage of how these technologies can reduce invasive tumor biopsies, drive early cancer detection, and support precise drug administration
- Detailed analysis of liquid biopsy workflow technologies, biomarker classes, sample types, and research tools reagents
- Breakdowns of the market by product, product type, application, end use industry, technology, and indication
- Evaluation of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities
- Profiles of major players in the industry
The scope of the report includes liquid biopsy technologies, applications, industry subsegments, biomarker technologies, major funding initiatives, patents and companies.The market sizes for liquid biopsy diagnostics are given for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 (estimated) and 2022 (forecasted).
This report reviews liquid biopsy biomarkers and technologies and provides background on why liquid biopsy is increasingly viewed as a replacement for, or a companion to, tissue biopsy.It then discusses several of the significant large-scale research initiatives that are contributing to liquid biopsy development.Market driving forces are also discussed.
The structure of several important industry subsectors is reviewed, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2016 through July 2017.Industry subsectors analyzed includenext-generation sequencing(NGS) instruments, droplet digital PCR, target enrichment and amplification, single-cell DNA polymerase, prenatal screening, liquid biopsy, direct to consumer, and clinical laboratory.
The market for liquid biopsy diagnostics is analyzed in depth.The market is analyzed by application (cancer, reproductive health, transplant), biomarker type (nucleic acids, cells, extracellular vesicles, proteins), analysis platform (microarray, NGS, PCR, proteomics and other), analysis purpose (screening/early detection, diagnosis, therapy guidance, monitoring) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World).
Market data cover the years 2015, 2016, 2017 (estimated) and 2022 (forecasted).
More than 165 companies in the liquid biopsy industry are profiled in this report.
A summary is provided of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2016 through July 2017, including key alliance trends.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Overview
- Introduction
- Report Scope
- Liquid Biopsy versus Traditional Biopsy
- Markets
- Growth Driving Forces
- Key Trends
- Industry
4: Technology Background
- Liquid Biopsy Biomarkers
- Cancer Genomics
- Noninvasive Prenatal Testing
- Circulating Tumor Cell Technologies
- CTC Workflow
- Cell Isolation Technologies
- CTC Sample Preparation Technologies
- CTC Downstream Analysis Technologies
- Comparison of Liquid Biopsy with Conventional Biopsy
5: Liquid Biopsy Initiatives
- Blood Profiling Atlas
- Cambridge Single Cell Analysis Core Facility
- Cancer-ID
- CTCTrap Consortium
- Early Cancer Detection Consortium
- Hematologic Oncology Consortium
- National Center for Single-Cell Biology
- Precancer Genome Atlas
- Precision Medicine Initiative
- Single Cell Analysis Program
- TopMed
- Worldwide Innovative Networking (WIN) Consortium
6: Liquid Biopsy Applications
- Introduction
- Cancer Applications
- Reproductive Health Applications
- Transplant Diagnostics Applications
7: Liquid Biopsy Industry
- Introduction
- NGS Instrument Industry
- Third-Generation Sequencing Industry
- Droplet Digital PCR Industry
- Target Enrichment and Amplification Industry
- Single-Cell DNA Polymerase Industry
- NGS Clinical Informatics Industry
- Testing Services Industry
- Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Industry
- Fetal Cell NIPT Industry
- CTC Capture and Detection Industry
- Liquid Biopsy Industry
- Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Industry
8: Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
- Acquisitions
- Strategic Alliances
9: Liquid Biopsy Markets
- Growth Driving Forces
- Liquid Biopsy Market by Indication
- Liquid Biopsy Market by Biomarker Type
- Liquid Biopsy Market by Analysis Platform
- Liquid Biopsy Market by Analysis Purpose
- Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Market
- Cancer Markets
- Transplant Markets
- Geographical Market
10: Patent Review
- Circulating Tumor Cell Patents
- Liquid Biopsy- and Sequencing-Related Patent Issues
11: Company Profiles
- 3D Signatures
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Alcediag
- Ambry Genetics
- Angle Plc
- Apocell Inc.
- Appistry Inc.
- Arup Laboratories
- Asuragen Inc.
- Atreca Inc.
- Aviva Biosciences
- Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Bellwether Bio Inc.
- Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.
- Bgi Shenzhen
- Biocartis Nv
- Biocept Inc.
- Biodesix Inc.
- Biofluidica Inc.
- Biogazelle
- Biomarx Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bio-Techne Ltd.
- Biovendor-Laboratorni Medicina A.S.
- Boreal Genomics
- Cancer Genetics
- Cegat Gmbh
- Cellmax Life
- Cell Microsystems Inc.
- Cellular Research Inc.
- Celsee Diagnostics
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene Theranostics
- Circulomics Inc.
- Cirina
- Clinomics Co. Ltd.
- Codiak Biosciences
- Color Genomics
- Cooper Surgical Inc.
- Coriell Life Sciences Inc.
- Cynvenio Biosystems Inc.
- Cypher Genomics Inc.
- Cytotrack Aps
- Danaher Corp.
- Diacarta Inc.
- Diagnologix, Llc
- Diagnomics
- Diploid
- Dna Electronics Ltd.
- Dnalytics
- Dnanexus Inc.
- Edico Genome
- Envision Genomics
- Epic Sciences
- Eurofins Genomics
- Exact Sciences Corporation
- Exosome Diagnostics Inc.
- Fabric Genomics, Inc.
- Foundation Medicine Inc.
- Fluxion Biosciences Inc.
- Freenome Inc.
- Gatc Biotech Ag
- Genapsys Inc.
- Genedx Inc.
- Genomatix Software Gmbh
- Genomic Health Inc.
- Genomoncology
- Genospace
- Gigagen Inc.
- Good Start Genetics Inc.
- Golden Helix
- Grail
- Guardant Health Inc.
- Helitec
- Helix Opco Llc
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.
- Human Longevity Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- Inex Innovations Exchange Pte Ltd.
- Inivata Ltd.
- Interpace Diagnostics Llc
- Invitae
- Invivoscribe Inc.
- Irepertoire Inc.
- Kellbenx Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation Of America Inc.
- Mdna Life Sciences Inc.
- Maverix Biomics Inc.
- MDX Health Inc.
- Medgenome Labs Pvt. Ltd.
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems
- Merck Kgaa
- Molecular Health Gmbh
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- Namocell Inc.
- Nanostring Technologies Inc.
- Natera Inc.
- Neogenomics Inc.
- New England Biolabs
- New Oncology Gmbh
- Nipd Genetics
- N-Of-One Inc.
- Novogene Corporation
- Nugen Technologies Inc.
- NX Prenatal Inc.
- Oncocyte Corporation
- Oncodna Sa
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
- Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc.
- Pangaea Oncology
- Paradigm Diagnostics Inc.
- Parseq Lab S.R.O.
- Pathway Genomics Corporation
- Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.
- Pieriandx
- Population Genetics Technologies Ltd.
- Portable Genomics Llc
- Predicine Inc.
- Premaitha Health Plc
- Prenetics
- Provista Diagnostics Inc.
- Qiagen Nv
- Quantapore Inc.
- Quantum Biosystems Inc.
- Quantumdx
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Rarecells Sas
- Rarecyte Inc.
- Real Time Genomics Inc.
- Resolution Bioscience Inc.
- Roche Holding Ag
- Screencell
- Sengenics International Pte Ltd.
- Sequencing.Com
- Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.
- Singlera Genomics
- Sophia Genetics
- Spera Medical
- Sphere Fluidics Limited
- Station X Inc.
- Stilla Technologies
- Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Stratec Biomedical Ag
- Stratos Genomics Inc.
- Syapse
- Sygnis Ag
- Sysmex Inostics Gmbh
- TAI Diagnostics Inc.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Thorne Diagnostics Inc.
- Trovagene Inc.
- Transgenomic Inc.
- Twinstrand Biosciences
- Two Pore Guys Inc.
- Ubiquity Genomics Inc.
- Vela Diagnostics
- Volitionrx
- Xcell Biosciences Inc.
- Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd.
- ZS Genetics Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jfvp8n/liquid_biopsy
