$4.5 Billion Liquid Biopsy Research Tools, Services and Diagnostics Markets, 2022

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Liquid Biopsy Research Tools, Services and Diagnostics: Global Markets” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The Global Liquid Biopsy Market Should Reach $4.5 Billion by 2022 from $1.5 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 24.2%

Report Includes

An overview of the global markets for liquid biopsy research tools, services, and diagnostics

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Coverage of how these technologies can reduce invasive tumor biopsies, drive early cancer detection, and support precise drug administration

Detailed analysis of liquid biopsy workflow technologies, biomarker classes, sample types, and research tools reagents

Breakdowns of the market by product, product type, application, end use industry, technology, and indication

Evaluation of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Profiles of major players in the industry

The scope of the report includes liquid biopsy technologies, applications, industry subsegments, biomarker technologies, major funding initiatives, patents and companies.The market sizes for liquid biopsy diagnostics are given for the years 2015, 2016, 2017 (estimated) and 2022 (forecasted).

This report reviews liquid biopsy biomarkers and technologies and provides background on why liquid biopsy is increasingly viewed as a replacement for, or a companion to, tissue biopsy.It then discusses several of the significant large-scale research initiatives that are contributing to liquid biopsy development.Market driving forces are also discussed.

The structure of several important industry subsectors is reviewed, as well as major industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2016 through July 2017.Industry subsectors analyzed includenext-generation sequencing(NGS) instruments, droplet digital PCR, target enrichment and amplification, single-cell DNA polymerase, prenatal screening, liquid biopsy, direct to consumer, and clinical laboratory.

The market for liquid biopsy diagnostics is analyzed in depth.The market is analyzed by application (cancer, reproductive health, transplant), biomarker type (nucleic acids, cells, extracellular vesicles, proteins), analysis platform (microarray, NGS, PCR, proteomics and other), analysis purpose (screening/early detection, diagnosis, therapy guidance, monitoring) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World).

Market data cover the years 2015, 2016, 2017 (estimated) and 2022 (forecasted).

More than 165 companies in the liquid biopsy industry are profiled in this report.

A summary is provided of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2016 through July 2017, including key alliance trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Overview

Introduction

Report Scope

Liquid Biopsy versus Traditional Biopsy

Markets

Growth Driving Forces

Key Trends

Industry

4: Technology Background

Liquid Biopsy Biomarkers

Cancer Genomics

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing

Circulating Tumor Cell Technologies

CTC Workflow

Cell Isolation Technologies

CTC Sample Preparation Technologies

CTC Downstream Analysis Technologies

Comparison of Liquid Biopsy with Conventional Biopsy

5: Liquid Biopsy Initiatives

Blood Profiling Atlas

Cambridge Single Cell Analysis Core Facility

Cancer-ID

CTCTrap Consortium

Early Cancer Detection Consortium

Hematologic Oncology Consortium

National Center for Single-Cell Biology

Precancer Genome Atlas

Precision Medicine Initiative

Single Cell Analysis Program

TopMed

Worldwide Innovative Networking (WIN) Consortium

6: Liquid Biopsy Applications

Introduction

Cancer Applications

Reproductive Health Applications

Transplant Diagnostics Applications

7: Liquid Biopsy Industry

Introduction

NGS Instrument Industry

Third-Generation Sequencing Industry

Droplet Digital PCR Industry

Target Enrichment and Amplification Industry

Single-Cell DNA Polymerase Industry

NGS Clinical Informatics Industry

Testing Services Industry

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Industry

Fetal Cell NIPT Industry

CTC Capture and Detection Industry

Liquid Biopsy Industry

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Industry

8: Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances

Acquisitions

Strategic Alliances

9: Liquid Biopsy Markets

Growth Driving Forces

Liquid Biopsy Market by Indication

Liquid Biopsy Market by Biomarker Type

Liquid Biopsy Market by Analysis Platform

Liquid Biopsy Market by Analysis Purpose

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Market

Cancer Markets

Transplant Markets

Geographical Market

10: Patent Review

Circulating Tumor Cell Patents

Liquid Biopsy- and Sequencing-Related Patent Issues

11: Company Profiles

3D Signatures

Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Alcediag

Ambry Genetics

Angle Plc

Apocell Inc.

Appistry Inc.

Arup Laboratories

Asuragen Inc.

Atreca Inc.

Aviva Biosciences

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories Inc.

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Bellwether Bio Inc.

Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.

Bgi Shenzhen

Biocartis Nv

Biocept Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

Biofluidica Inc.

Biogazelle

Biomarx Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Techne Ltd.

Biovendor-Laboratorni Medicina A.S.

Boreal Genomics

Cancer Genetics

Cegat Gmbh

Cellmax Life

Cell Microsystems Inc.

Cellular Research Inc.

Celsee Diagnostics

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene Theranostics

Circulomics Inc.

Cirina

Clinomics Co. Ltd.

Codiak Biosciences

Color Genomics

Cooper Surgical Inc.

Coriell Life Sciences Inc.

Cynvenio Biosystems Inc.

Cypher Genomics Inc.

Cytotrack Aps

Danaher Corp.

Diacarta Inc.

Diagnologix, Llc

Diagnomics

Diploid

Dna Electronics Ltd.

Dnalytics

Dnanexus Inc.

Edico Genome

Envision Genomics

Epic Sciences

Eurofins Genomics

Exact Sciences Corporation

Exosome Diagnostics Inc.

Fabric Genomics, Inc.

Foundation Medicine Inc.

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

Freenome Inc.

Gatc Biotech Ag

Genapsys Inc.

Genedx Inc.

Genomatix Software Gmbh

Genomic Health Inc.

Genomoncology

Genospace

Gigagen Inc.

Good Start Genetics Inc.

Golden Helix

Grail

Guardant Health Inc.

Helitec

Helix Opco Llc

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Human Longevity Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Inex Innovations Exchange Pte Ltd.

Inivata Ltd.

Interpace Diagnostics Llc

Invitae

Invivoscribe Inc.

Irepertoire Inc.

Kellbenx Inc.

Laboratory Corporation Of America Inc.

Mdna Life Sciences Inc.

Maverix Biomics Inc.

MDX Health Inc.

Medgenome Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Merck Kgaa

Molecular Health Gmbh

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Namocell Inc.

Nanostring Technologies Inc.

Natera Inc.

Neogenomics Inc.

New England Biolabs

New Oncology Gmbh

Nipd Genetics

N-Of-One Inc.

Novogene Corporation

Nugen Technologies Inc.

NX Prenatal Inc.

Oncocyte Corporation

Oncodna Sa

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc.

Pangaea Oncology

Paradigm Diagnostics Inc.

Parseq Lab S.R.O.

Pathway Genomics Corporation

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

Pieriandx

Population Genetics Technologies Ltd.

Portable Genomics Llc

Predicine Inc.

Premaitha Health Plc

Prenetics

Provista Diagnostics Inc.

Qiagen Nv

Quantapore Inc.

Quantum Biosystems Inc.

Quantumdx

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Rarecells Sas

Rarecyte Inc.

Real Time Genomics Inc.

Resolution Bioscience Inc.

Roche Holding Ag

Screencell

Sengenics International Pte Ltd.

Sequencing.Com

Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.

Singlera Genomics

Sophia Genetics

Spera Medical

Sphere Fluidics Limited

Station X Inc.

Stilla Technologies

Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Stratec Biomedical Ag

Stratos Genomics Inc.

Syapse

Sygnis Ag

Sysmex Inostics Gmbh

TAI Diagnostics Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thorne Diagnostics Inc.

Trovagene Inc.

Transgenomic Inc.

Twinstrand Biosciences

Two Pore Guys Inc.

Ubiquity Genomics Inc.

Vela Diagnostics

Volitionrx

Xcell Biosciences Inc.

Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd.

ZS Genetics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jfvp8n/liquid_biopsy





CONTACT: CONTACT: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Diagnostics, In Vitro Diagnostics