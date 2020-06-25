4-DAY DEADLINE ALERT – Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds GRPN Shareholders of Important Class Action Deadline and Encourages Shareholders with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

Breaking News
WELLINGTON, Fla., June 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO” or the “Firm”) and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and HALLIBURTON) remind investors of the important deadline approaching this coming Monday in the securities class action case filed against Groupon, Inc. (NasdaqGS: GRPN).

If you purchased shares of GRPN within the Class Period of November 4, 2019 to February 18, 2020, inclusive, you may, without obligation or cost, contact attorney Anthony Barbuto at (888) 715-2520 or via email at [email protected], or attorney Neil Rothstein via email at [email protected]Shareholders with losses exceeding $100,000 are encouraged to contact the Firm before the lead plaintiff deadline of June 29, 2020 to discuss the application to serve as a lead plaintiff.

The Class Action, LAZAR MACOVSKI v. GROUPON, INC., et al., Case No.: 1:20-cv-02581, was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of shareholders who purchased GROUPON securities within the Class Period.

The lawsuit alleges, in part, that throughout the Class Period, GROUPON made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, in violation of federal securities laws. It is alleged that the Defendants failed to disclose that the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category, which the Company relied on to drive its sales. On February 18, 2020, the Company reported a 23% decline on sales, year-over-year, and announced a “transformational plan to exit Goods” in North America by the third quarter. On this news, the Company’s share price substantially declined.

The Firm follows the principles set forth in the case Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir, 2001) which states “[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members.”  BARJO believes strongly that the choice of a qualified lead plaintiff can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case.

