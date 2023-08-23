Greater collaboration led to a reduction in weapons violations, burglary, trespassing, and disorderly conduct, across two cities

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LiveView Technologies (LVT), a leader in intelligent safety and security ecosystems, today announced the results of a 1-year initiative with the police departments, municipalities, and retailers in Opelika, AL and Paducah, KY. Named the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security (ACCESS) Taskforce, the initiative saw a substantial decrease in shoplifting, weapons violations, property crime, and trespassing.

“When we look at the success of our units, we’re really hoping to deter crime before it even happens,” said Matt Kelley, Head of Retail Go to Market at LVT. “We assist the police daily in the apprehension and prosecution of criminals, but we want to truly stop the crime from happening. An LVT Unit can be the difference in getting people home safely. That’s true success.”

Overview and analysis of the study was performed by an independent organization, the Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC). In total, 49 LVT Units were deployed across the two cities, 32 in Paducah and 17 in Opelika. In collaboration with the local police departments and major retail companies, units were placed in major shopping centers and higher crime locations. A list of retail partners can be found at LVT.com/access. The results are as follows:

Results from Opelika, Alabama:

LVT contributed to a: 40% decrease in shoplifting The previous year saw a 20% increase in shoplifting 31% decrease in disorderly conduct 20% decrease in property crime 10% reduction in overall crime in the city



Results from Paducah, Kentucky:

LVT contributed to a: 73% reduction in weapons violations 54% decrease in burglary/breaking and entering 45% decrease in trespassing 21% decrease in property crime 13% reduction in overall crime in the city



“We needed a security system which could be deployed quickly, and placed in exact locations without the concern of power or internet,” said Corey Lowe, Research Scientist at the LPRC. “The LVT Units fulfilled this need.”

For more information on how LVT quickly and easily secures any physical environment using intelligent automation and actionable insights for industries like retail, transportation, critical infrastructure, emergency services and more—visit www.LVT.com.

Methodology

Police departments provided more than a year’s worth of service call data to support researchers in analyzing shifts in criminal incidents pre- and post-placement of LVT Units near stores. These changes were further investigated by tallying incident numbers within uniform grid cells established for both cities. Through general linear regression models, statistically significant differences for specific types of incidents were revealed between locations with and without LVT Units. To explore changes in incident distribution across the cities over time, the Getis-Ord Gi* and Moran’s I spatial statistical tests were employed.

About LVT

LiveView Technologies (LVT) is an enterprise SaaS and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution for remote live video, safety surveillance, IoT, and analytics gathering, processing, and delivery. LVT is trusted by some of the largest and most well-known organizations in the world, including companies in retail, emergency services, critical infrastructure, and more to keep their properties safe. For more information, visit www.LVT.com.

For a full copy of the study, visit LVT.com/ACCESS

