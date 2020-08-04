Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / 42% of Americans Feel Uncomfortable Paying Out-of-Pocket for Chronic Pain Treatment, ATI Physical Therapy National Survey Finds

42% of Americans Feel Uncomfortable Paying Out-of-Pocket for Chronic Pain Treatment, ATI Physical Therapy National Survey Finds

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

However, employers are seeing a savings in offering physical therapy as a first option

42% of Americans Feel Uncomfortable Paying Out-of-Pocket for Chronic Pain Treatment, ATI Physical Therapy National Survey Finds

42% of Americans Feel Uncomfortable Paying Out-of-Pocket for Chronic Pain Treatment, ATI Physical Therapy National Survey Finds

Bolingbrook, Ill., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As the U.S economy continues to struggle to regain its footing and many Americans remain unemployed without healthcare benefits, seeking treatment for chronic musculoskeletal (MSK) pain is something a growing number of Americans aren’t willing to pursue and pay for independently. A recent survey conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of ATI Physical Therapy (ATI) revealed that 42% of Americans would feel uncomfortable paying out of pocket for medical procedures or services to alleviate chronic MSK pain, despite high pain levels. 

“The combination of precarious economic conditions and data indicating COVID-19 is still on the rise nationwide have created an uncertain marketplace for Americans to make healthcare decisions. This highlights the overall lack of awareness for affordable options for diagnosis and treatment of chronic pain issues,” said Dr. Charles Thigpen, PhD, PT, ATC, Sr Director of Practice Innovation & Analytics for ATI. “What patients with chronic pain may not know is that over 70% of MSK conditions can be diagnosed and effectively treated by physical therapists without other medical care – even virtually during these uncertain times.” 

Physical therapy is a productive and cost-effective means of treating most musculoskeletal pain, and if used as a treatment option prior to visiting a primary care physician, can help patients avoid X-rays, MRIs, opioids and surgery – saving them both time and money in the long run. Studies have shown that when patients go to physical therapy initially for back or neck pain it results in lower costs of care over the next year – up to $1,550, while resulting in similar, if not better, improvements in patient outcomes. Additional studies have shown patients whom visit a PT earlier in the care process have lowered the probability of needing opioid prescriptions (89%), advanced imaging services (27%) and emergency department visits (14%).

Employers are also exploring alternative options for healthcare benefits due to rising costs and the volatility introduced by COVID-19. Many companies are now offering physical therapy as a covered treatment option in their insurance plans. In 2018, ATI Physical Therapy partnered with a large union in the Midwest through ATI First to deliver improved access to the right care at the right time through early physical therapy, resulting in a $9.4 million reduction in associated MSK spend, an 8% decrease in MRI spend and a 68% decrease in surgical/injection spend. There were also no surgeries for employees that began care with ATI First. 

ATIFirst aims to partner directly with employers to decrease the overall cost of health care. Through creative and innovative direct contracting options, either in conjunction with, or outside of, the employers’ health plan, all employees and their dependents can access PT, either onsite or at a community clinic, as a first option for MSK conditions. ATIFirst also offers on-site personnel for the purpose of preventative early intervention. 

Survey Method: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of  ATI Physical Therapyfrom June 4-8, 2020 among 2,046 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Clifton O’Neal.  

Attachment

  • ATI Infographic
CONTACT: Clifton O'Neal
ATI Physical Therapy
630-296-2222
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.