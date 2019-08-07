458 Analytics Technology Systems In The Health & Human Service Market: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a nationwide analysis of active technology products, OPEN MINDS found that 458 technology products offer analytics capabilities and tools for health and human service organizations.

Analytics/Predictive analytics technology products are defined as: Tools to drive big data, predictive modeling, prescriptive analytics, business intelligence and regression analysis.

Of the 458 analytics tools, 65% of analytic products served the mental health services market.

Number of Analytic Products in Each Market:

● Mental Health 300 ● Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care 266 ● Primary Care 263 ● Non-hospital based Specialty Care 256 ● Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 241 ● LTSS 207 ● Chronic Care Mgmt 198 ● Addiction 194 ● Children & Family Services 180 ● Autism & I/DD Services 175 ● Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers 157 ● Social Services (including Homeless) 157 ● Corrections Health Care 136 ● Juvenile Justice 110

To help improve outcomes for their consumers, providers need to make use of their data. Effective analytic software is a key part of this process. By being able to see the full scope of data in a logical user-friendly system, providers can perform actions such as predictive modeling to plot current and future trends in consumer behavior. Preventive measures and treatment can then be administered, reducing or even eliminating negative consumer outcomes.

The list of analytics technology products available to the health and human service field are available from HealthTechNavigator, at HealthTechNavigator.org. HealthTechNavigator.org is a single source of technology products serving the health and human service field. The online directory is available at no charge to users, and listings are free for technology organizations with products in the field. The site has a database of 2,786 health and human service technology offerings from nearly 1,000 technology companies. If your product is not featured, or you have a listing and would like to enhance it, contact OPEN MINDS at [email protected], or call us at 877-350-6463

