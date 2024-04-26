SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – 45Drives, a leading provider of innovative storage and virtualization solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of two new products under its 45HomeLab division. These cutting-edge Mini PCs cater to homelab enthusiasts seeking premium, Linux-based computing solutions.

In response to the prevalent dominance of proprietary Windows-based client machines in the market, 45Drives saw an opportunity to diversify options by introducing pre-built, pre-engineered Linux-based machines. With a focus on superior design, high-quality metal construction, optimized pre-installed software, and North American manufacturing, these products promise to set new standards in the industry.

“We wanted to bring our signature 45HomeLab touch to the market – premium, high-quality machines backed by our unparalleled and unwavering commitment to servicing and support excellence,” said Doug Milburn, co-founder and president of 45Drives.

The Home Client is a compact, single-board-computer-based device featuring a pre-installed Linux operating system. With a footprint of less than 7 inches and a fanless design, it offers quiet operation and seamless integration into home environments. Ideal for a variety of tasks, the Home Client is perfect for office work, web-based applications, home entertainment, and more. Additionally, it serves as an excellent secondary PC for tasks like home automation, hosting small game servers, or streaming, without impacting the resources of your main computer.

Home Client Specifications:

CPU: N97

RAM Options: 8GB or 16GB

Storage: 250GB

Colors: Black or White

Meanwhile, the Home Workstation offers enhanced power and flexibility, making it perfect for software development, CAD/CAM software, graphics and media production, and virtualization. With customizable configurations and premium construction, the Home Workstation is the ultimate solution for those seeking a ready-to-go, Linux-based workstation.

Home Workstation Specifications:

CPU Options:

Intel i5-12600

Intel i7-12700k

Intel i9-12900k

GPU Options:

None (Integrated)

NVIDIA GTX 4060 Low Profile 8GB

RAM Options:

16GB DDR4

32GB DDR4

64GB DDR4

Storage: Starting at 256GB

Colors: Black or White

The goal with the 45HomeLab Mini PCs is to provide users with the perfect balance of performance, reliability, and customization options. Whether you’re a seasoned homelabber or just getting started with Linux, these products are designed to exceed your expectations. With the launch of the 45HomeLab Mini PCs, 45Drives continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, setting a new standard for computing excellence in the homelab environment.

45Drives is also gearing up to revolutionize the enterprise versions of its Home Client and Home Workstation, designed for businesses seeking alternatives to proprietary Windows clients. Specifications and further details will be announced in the near future.

Visit our website for updates and more information.

About 45Drives

45Drives is an organization under the umbrella of Protocase and Protospace MFG, renowned innovators in manufacturing for technology and aerospace sectors. Leveraging unique competencies in mass customization and lean software development, 45Drives delivers enterprise storage and virtualization solutions that rival legacy vendors’ products. Embracing an open-source, open platform approach, 45Drives ensures flexibility, reliability, and cost-effectiveness while providing unmatched customer support.

Jon Lindsay Phillips

704.942.1557

[email protected]