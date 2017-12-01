Breaking News
46 Williams Mullen Attorneys Named to Virginia Business Magazine's 2017 'Legal Elite'

Richmond, Va., Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Williams Mullen is pleased to announce that 46 attorneys have been named among the state’s “Legal Elite” for 2017 by Virginia Business magazine. In addition, the magazine recognized five Williams Mullen attorneys – Ralph L. “Bill” Axselle, Jr.; William D. Bayliss; Calvin W. “Woody Fowler, Jr.; Thomas R. Frantz; and James V. “Jim” Meath, V – who have been named to the list every year since it began in 2000. For more, click here.

Virginia Business asked attorneys throughout the state to nominate attorneys in 18 categories. Roughly a quarter of the nominees made the final list.

The following Williams Mullen attorneys in Virginia, sorted by their home region, have been named to the “Legal Elite”: 

Charlottesville

David L. Dallas, Jr. – Business Law

Valerie Wagner Long – Real Estate/Land Use 

Norfolk

Patrick C. Devine, Jr. – Health Law

Alyssa C. Embree – Real Estate/Land Use

Howard E. Gordon – Real Estate/Land use

Grady A. Palmer – Real Estate/Land Use 

Richmond

Farhad Aghdami – Taxes/Estates/Trusts/Elder Law

Ralph L. “Bill” Axselle, Jr. – Legislative/Regulatory/Administrative

R. Brian Ball – Corporate Counsel

William D. Bayliss – Civil Litigation

Wyatt S. Beazley – Health Law

Gregory R. Bishop – Business Law

Paul S. “Chip” Bliley, Jr. – Bankruptcy/Creditors’ Rights

Turner A. Broughton – Civil Litigation

Lynn K. Brugh, IV – Civil Litigation

W. Alexander Burnett – Construction

Calvin W. “Woody” Fowler, Jr. – Civil Litigation

Jonathan A. Frank – Real Estate/Land Use

J. Conrad Garcia – Taxes/Estates/Trusts/Elder Law

Patrick R. Hanes – Intellectual Property

Meredith M. Haynes – Young Lawyer (Under 40)

A. Brooks Hock – Real Estate/Land Use

Charles E. “Chuck” James, Jr. – Criminal Law

Harold E. “Hal” Johnson – Young Lawyer (Under 40)

Reginald N. “Reggie” Jones – Legislative/Regulatory/Administrative

T. Preston Lloyd, Jr. – Real Estate/Land Use

Jonathan T. Lucier – Young Lawyer (Under 40)

Channing J. Martin – Environmental Law

Jamie Baskerville Martin – Health Law

James V. Meath – Alternative Dispute Resolution

John M. Mercer – Real Estate/Land Use

G. Andrew “Andy” Nea, Jr. – Legal Services/Pro Bono

Brendan D. O’Toole – Civil Litigation

W. Benjamin Pace – Civil Litigation

Henry R. “Speaker” Pollard, V – Environmental Law

Marc E. Purintun – Taxes/Estates/Trusts/Elder Law

William H. “Tracy” Schwarzschild, III – Bankruptcy/Creditors’ Rights

Laura D. Windsor – Labor/Employment 

Tysons

Robert K. “Bob” Cox – Construction 

Virginia Beach

George H. Bowles – Civil Litigation

David Burton – Labor/Employment

Thomas R. Frantz – Business Law

Meagan J. Kalantar – Business Law

Craig L. Mytelka – Intellectual Property

Cartwright R. “Cart” Reilly – Real Estate/Land Use

Stephen G. Test – Alternative Dispute Resolution

More about Virginia Business’ 2017 “Legal Elite” rankings can be found here.

