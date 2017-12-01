46 Williams Mullen Attorneys Named to Virginia Business Magazine’s 2017 ‘Legal Elite’

Richmond, Va., Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Williams Mullen is pleased to announce that 46 attorneys have been named among the state’s “Legal Elite” for 2017 by Virginia Business magazine. In addition, the magazine recognized five Williams Mullen attorneys – Ralph L. “Bill” Axselle, Jr.; William D. Bayliss; Calvin W. “Woody Fowler, Jr.; Thomas R. Frantz; and James V. “Jim” Meath, V – who have been named to the list every year since it began in 2000. For more, click here.
Virginia Business asked attorneys throughout the state to nominate attorneys in 18 categories. Roughly a quarter of the nominees made the final list.
The following Williams Mullen attorneys in Virginia, sorted by their home region, have been named to the “Legal Elite”:
Charlottesville
David L. Dallas, Jr. – Business Law
Valerie Wagner Long – Real Estate/Land Use
Norfolk
Patrick C. Devine, Jr. – Health Law
Alyssa C. Embree – Real Estate/Land Use
Howard E. Gordon – Real Estate/Land use
Grady A. Palmer – Real Estate/Land Use
Richmond
Farhad Aghdami – Taxes/Estates/Trusts/Elder Law
Ralph L. “Bill” Axselle, Jr. – Legislative/Regulatory/Administrative
R. Brian Ball – Corporate Counsel
William D. Bayliss – Civil Litigation
Wyatt S. Beazley – Health Law
Gregory R. Bishop – Business Law
Paul S. “Chip” Bliley, Jr. – Bankruptcy/Creditors’ Rights
Turner A. Broughton – Civil Litigation
Lynn K. Brugh, IV – Civil Litigation
W. Alexander Burnett – Construction
Calvin W. “Woody” Fowler, Jr. – Civil Litigation
Jonathan A. Frank – Real Estate/Land Use
J. Conrad Garcia – Taxes/Estates/Trusts/Elder Law
Patrick R. Hanes – Intellectual Property
Meredith M. Haynes – Young Lawyer (Under 40)
A. Brooks Hock – Real Estate/Land Use
Charles E. “Chuck” James, Jr. – Criminal Law
Harold E. “Hal” Johnson – Young Lawyer (Under 40)
Reginald N. “Reggie” Jones – Legislative/Regulatory/Administrative
T. Preston Lloyd, Jr. – Real Estate/Land Use
Jonathan T. Lucier – Young Lawyer (Under 40)
Channing J. Martin – Environmental Law
Jamie Baskerville Martin – Health Law
James V. Meath – Alternative Dispute Resolution
John M. Mercer – Real Estate/Land Use
G. Andrew “Andy” Nea, Jr. – Legal Services/Pro Bono
Brendan D. O’Toole – Civil Litigation
W. Benjamin Pace – Civil Litigation
Henry R. “Speaker” Pollard, V – Environmental Law
Marc E. Purintun – Taxes/Estates/Trusts/Elder Law
William H. “Tracy” Schwarzschild, III – Bankruptcy/Creditors’ Rights
Laura D. Windsor – Labor/Employment
Tysons
Robert K. “Bob” Cox – Construction
Virginia Beach
George H. Bowles – Civil Litigation
David Burton – Labor/Employment
Thomas R. Frantz – Business Law
Meagan J. Kalantar – Business Law
Craig L. Mytelka – Intellectual Property
Cartwright R. “Cart” Reilly – Real Estate/Land Use
Stephen G. Test – Alternative Dispute Resolution
More about Virginia Business’ 2017 “Legal Elite” rankings can be found here.
