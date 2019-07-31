468 Telehealth Tech Solutions In The Health & Human Service Market: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

Gettysburg, Pa, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a recent nationwide analysis of available technology products, it was found that 468 out of the 2,823 products reviewed served the functionality of telehealth. The focus of telehealth technology products varies by market, but final reports observed that 57% of telehealth products served the mental health services market. The breakdown of products available to each market are:

Market: Juvenile Justice 50

Market: Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers 54

Market: Adult Corrections Health Care 56

Market: Autism & I/DD Services 84

Market: Children & Family Services 95

Market: Social Services (including Homeless) 104

Market: Addiction 113

Market: Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 123

Market: LTSS 127

Market: Non-hospital based Specialty Care 139

Market: Resid & Hospital-Based Acute Care 147

Market: Chronic Care Mgmt 172

Market: Primary Care 246

Market: Mental Health 267

Total Products within Service Line 458

“Telehealth is proving itself as a powerful cost-reduction tool but figuring out how it can replace other more expensive options is key,” said chief executive officer, Monica E. Oss. “The first step for any executive or organization looking to pursue telehealth is to make sure they have a stable, user/operator friendly platform in place. HealthTechNavigator.org will make that search much easier.”

Telehealth technology products are defined as: Software, apps, connectivity tools, and integrated systems for: Telepsychiatry, telehealth, telepharmacy, and telerehabilitation. With continued development of technology and stable, accessible internet and phone connection services, the ability to reach rural and non-mobile consumers has never been easier. In response to this, many providers are putting telehealth service lines and centers into action in order to lower costs in areas such as transportation and readmission. To provide this service, organizations have a priority need for stable, easy-to-use and easy-to-operate software to provide their service.

The list of telehealth technology products available to the health and human service field are available from HealthTechNavigator, at HealthTechNavigator.org. HealthTechNavigator.org is a single source of technology products serving the health and human service field. The online directory is available at no charge to users, and listings are free for technology organizations with products in the field. The site has a database of 2,786 health and human service technology offerings from nearly 1,000 technology companies. If your product is not featured, or you have a listing and would like to enhance it, contact OPEN MINDS at [email protected], or call us at 877-350-6463.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

