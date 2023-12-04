MAPS was featured on custom-designed cleats worn by Offensive Lineman Jon Feliciano during the San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles game

Feliciano is highlighting his dedication to psychedelic healing as part of the NFL’s 2023 “My Cleats, My Cause” campaign

After the game, the cleats will be auctioned off through the NFL Foundation, with proceeds given to MAPS

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yesterday’s highly anticipated football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles brought additional excitement to the field thanks to 49ers’ Offensive Lineman Jon Feliciano announcing his support for the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies ( MAPS ).

Known for protecting his quarterback on the field, Feliciano is “wearing his heart on his shoes” by choosing MAPS as his highlighted nonprofit for the National Football League (NFL) “My Cleats, My Cause” campaign. His decision was driven by a passion for the study of psychedelics and their potential benefits in addressing mental health challenges.

Feliciano laced up in cleats featured the distinctive blue hands of the MAPS logo, symbolizing the community that has shepherded psychedelic studies through decades of stigma and prohibition. Fans witnessed both a decisive 42-19 win by the 49ers and a powerful message about the potential of psychedelics in mental health treatment.

“For many years, I struggled with my mental health. I was depressed and was having suicidal thoughts. Through the use of psychedelics, I was able to address my trauma and regain a positive focus on my family and career.”

– Jon Feliciano , Offensive Lineman, San Francisco 49ers

Now, these one-of-a-kind cleats will embark on a new journey. The NFL Foundation conducts an auction of shoes featured through the “My Cleats, My Cause” campaign, dedicating all proceeds to the charities selected by participating athletes. This auction gives fans and enthusiasts a unique opportunity to own a piece of NFL history while contributing to groundbreaking research.

“MAPS is proud to have been selected by Jon to be the cause for his cleats. Like our supporters worldwide, Jon understands the potential healing power and groundbreaking opportunities possible through psychedelic research and therapies. We’re excited to see our message becoming more mainstream and having made it into an NFL stadium.”

– Shari Boyer , Director of Marketing, MAPS

MAPS, at the forefront of psychedelic research, is thrilled to be part of this campaign that transcends the boundaries of sports and delves into the realm of mental health advocacy. The organization thanks Jon Feliciano for his commitment to mental health through this exciting initiative that combines passion, purpose, and philanthropy.

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world through its wholly-owned subsidiaries MAPS PBC and MAPS EU . Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $140 million for psychedelic and marijuana research and education. MAPS has earned both the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator .