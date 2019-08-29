Breaking News
4C Recognized as a Leader in Independent Analyst Report on Cross-Channel Video Advertising Platforms

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 4C, a global data science and marketing technology company, today announced that Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, has ranked 4C as a Leader in its report “The Forrester New Wave™: Cross-Channel Video Advertising Platforms, Q3 2019,” published today.

For the evaluation, the 13 most significant providers in the category were assessed by Forrester across 10 criteria including Plan/Schedule Building, Buying (Traditional Linear, Set Top Box, OTT/CTV, and Online Video), Audience Discovery and Building, Measurement, Company Vision, Product Vision, and Product Roadmap. In the report, Forrester states that 4C “leads the pack with extensive linear and OTT/CTV inventory” and “is the best fit for companies that need a pure self-service tool.” Pluses identified by Forrester include “a strong identity graph, sophisticated data science, and additional TV data from Inscape, Nielsen, and others.”

Brand marketers, both in-house and through agencies, can use the Scope by 4C™ platform to build plans, manage audiences, execute buys, and measure video across the closed ecosystems of TV, OTT, and digital media. Summarizing the customer references for 4C, Forrester notes, “The product team rolls out product enhancements quickly while the customer service team gets high marks for responsiveness.” Additionally, a 4C client is quoted in the report said, “They have built what I consider best-in-class self-serve technology.” 

“We are pleased to be named a leader by Forrester in its evaluation,” said Aaron Goldman, Chief Marketing Officer at 4C. ​”4C has been laser-focused on helping marketers market the way consumers consume – seamlessly across channels – with video front and center. We believe earning this designation is a testament to the vision and capabilities 4C has brought to market for cross-channel video advertising.” 

To download a complimentary copy of The Forrester New Wave™: Cross-Channel Video Advertising Platforms, Q3 2019, please visit 4Cinsights.com/ForresterWave. To learn more about the Scope by 4C platform, please visit www.4Cinsights.com/Scope

About 4C Insights
4C is a global data science and marketing technology company that delivers self-service software for brands to execute video-centric marketing and optimize business outcomes. Leading brands, global agencies, and media owners trust the Scope by 4C™ platform to identify their most valuable consumers and reach them across channels and devices. With nearly $2 billion in annualized advertising spend running through Scope, 4C enables self-service activation on linear television and social media, over-the-top content, and digital commerce. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has staff in 16 worldwide locations throughout the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and the Philippines. Visit www.4Cinsights.com for more information.

Media Contact:
Ben Billingsley for 4C 
Broadsheet Communications
ben@broadsheetcomms.com

