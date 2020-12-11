4D Molecular Therapeutics Announces Upsized Pricing of Initial Public Offering

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (4DMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by 4DMT. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by 4DMT, are expected to be $193.2 million. In connection with the offering, 4DMT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,260,000 additional shares of common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 11, 2020 under the ticker symbol “FDMT.” The offering is expected to close on December 15, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Evercore ISI are acting as book-running managers for the offering.

