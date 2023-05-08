EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company harnessing the power of directed evolution for genetic medicines targeting large market diseases, announced today it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Fireside Chat Time: 4:20 p.m. PT Location: Las Vegas, NV

Stifel 2023 Tailoring Genes: Genetic Medicines Day

Presentation Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Presentation Time: 4:45 p.m. ET Location: Virtual

Archived copies of the webcasts will be available for up to one year by visiting the “Investors” section of the 4DMT website at https://ir.4dmoleculartherapeutics.com/events.

About 4DMT

4DMT is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company harnessing the power of directed evolution for genetic medicines targeting large market diseases. 4DMT seeks to unlock the full potential of genetic medicines using its proprietary invention platform, Therapeutic Vector Evolution, which combines the power of the Nobel Prize-winning technology, directed evolution, with approximately one billion synthetic AAV capsid-derived sequences to invent customized and evolved vectors for use in our product candidates. All of our vectors are proprietary to 4DMT and were invented at 4DMT, including the vectors utilized in our clinical-stage and preclinical pipeline product candidates: R100, A101, and C102. The Company is initially focused on five clinical-stage product candidates in three therapeutic areas for both rare and large market diseases: ophthalmology, pulmonology, and cardiology (Fabry disease cardiomyopathy). The 4DMT customized and evolved vectors were invented with the goal of being delivered at relatively low doses through clinically routine, well-tolerated, and minimally invasive routes of administration, transducing diseased cells in target tissues efficiently, having reduced immunogenicity and, where relevant, having resistance to pre-existing antibodies. 4DMT is currently advancing five product candidates in clinical development: 4D-150 for wet AMD and DME, 4D-710 for cystic fibrosis lung disease, 4D-310 for Fabry disease cardiomyopathy, 4D-125 for XLRP, and 4D-110 for choroideremia. The 4D preclinical product candidates in development are: 4D-175 for geographic atrophy and 4D-725 for AATLD.

4D-150, 4D-710, 4D-310, 4D-125, and 4D-110 are our product candidates in clinical development and have not yet been approved for marketing by the US FDA or any other regulatory authority. No representation is made as to the safety or effectiveness of 4D-150, 4D-710, 4D-310, 4D-125, or 4D-110 for the therapeutic uses for which they are being studied.

4D Molecular Therapeutics™, 4DMT™, Therapeutic Vector Evolution™, and the 4DMT logo are trademarks of 4DMT.

Contacts:

Media:

Katherine Smith

Evoke Canale

Katherine.Smith@evokegroup.com

Investors:

Julian Pei

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

jpei@4dmt.com

267-644-5097