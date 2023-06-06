4D Printing in Healthcare Market Trends and Insights By Component (Software & Services, Smart Material), By Technology (Fused Deposition Modeling, Direct Inkjet Cure), By Application (Dental, Prosthetics) and By End-User (Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Dental Clinics & Laboratories), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Information By Component, Technology, Application, End-User And Region – Forecast till 2030“, the market is expected to reach USD 7.7 Billion by 2030 at 26.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Market Scope

In the past decade, there has been increasing use of 3D printing in the field of healthcare. The introduction of 4D printing and its shape-changing material property in the field of dentistry, implants, and prosthetics, among others will further enhance the 3D products used for these applications. The medical industry has undergone significant change thanks to 4D printing. A 3D-printed object can change into a different structure through a process known as 4D printing under the effects of external energy inputs such as light, temperature, or other environmental incentives. The two main factors propelling the market’s expansion are the development of 3D printing technology and the rising demand for developments in organ transplants. Additionally, it is anticipated that market players’ focus on creating 4D printing uses for specific drug delivery will accelerate the market’s growth. In implants, dental care, and prosthetics, it has altered the material properties, which has undoubtedly altered the 3D products used in these applications.

Using computer-controlled and CAD (computer-aided design) data, 4D printing aids in creating a 3D physical object. Due to the variable materials created by 4D printing, the characteristics of the finished objects may change in response to changes in pressure, moisture, or temperature. It creates organic or inorganic objects that can alter their form independently. Artificial organs and prosthetics are two areas where 4D printing is used in healthcare. It demonstrates significant advancements in medical instruments, implants, and more advanced and intelligent devices. These four-dimensional models are tailored to the patient’s circumstances, improving the effectiveness and efficiency of patient care. The specific systems for drug delivery can also use 4D printing.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 7.7 Billion CAGR 26.3% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Technology, Application and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing application of 4D printing in healthcare verticals such as dentistry, implants, and prosthetics Growing investment by chemical companies

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Competitive Landscape:

The leaders in 4D printing in healthcare market are:

Stratasys Ltd (US)

Organovo Holdings Inc. (US)

Materialise NV (Belgium)

3D Systems, Inc (US)

EnvisionTEC (Germany)

Poietis (France)

Dassault Systèmes (France)

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Trends:

Market Drivers:

The widespread application of 4D printing in the healthcare sector is credited with much of the market’s expansion. These 4D models are easily customizable to the patient’s pathology, opening the door to more effective and efficient patient care. The lightweight design makes the angio tab pro an ultra-portable option that is perfect for use at conferences, in a doctor’s office, or at home. In addition, creating useful implants with features like biocompatibility, including stents and splits for biomedical use, maybe a key indicator of the industry’s future growth. The ability of 4D technology to create intelligent models for medicine that will completely transform the medical industry has been demonstrated.

Therefore, it is anticipated that during the assessment period, 4D printing will promote the development of the medical industry. There are many potential applications for 4D printing in the medical field. One such application is targeted drug delivery, which involves delivering medicine to specific targets within the body. Due to clear aligners, there has been a major need for using 4D printing in dentistry. Due to 4D printing’s role in creating artificial organs, there has been a significant increase in demand for them in the hospital and surgical sectors. One of the main uses of 4D printing in the medical field is the dental industry. Clear aligners are the most frequently produced dental product using 4D printing. Every week, the framework of the teeth is changed using clear aligners. Chemical companies have increased their 4D printing investments significantly.

Restraints

However, the market growth is being hampered by several factors, including high development costs, smart materials used in the product, stringent government regulations for implantable devices, and low awareness in low- and middle-income countries.

COVID 19 Analysis

There is a growing need for medical supplies to treat the infected population. Most medical devices used in primary medical care are respiratory support devices, including oxygen generators, life support machines, monitors, and atomizers. Additionally, COVID-19 has caused a significant increase in the need for medical supplies like gloves, masks, and protective eyewear. Medical professionals and the general public continue to demand more medical supplies due to increased COVID-19 cases worldwide. Producers of such goods can take advantage of the rising need for medical supplies to ensure a sufficient and ongoing supply of personal safety gear in the market.

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes dental and prosthetics. By end-user, the market includes hospitals & surgical centers and, dental clinics & laboratories. By component, the market includes software & services and smart material. The market includes fused deposition modeling and direct inkjet cure by technology.

4D Printing in Healthcare Market Regional Insights

Over the forecast period, North America will continue dominating the market. The availability of cutting-edge medical devices, increased funding for research and development, the existence of numerous medical device companies, and numerous notable players involved in manufacturing 4D printing hardware and software in North America are just a few examples of the factors. Due to factors like a developed healthcare infrastructure, rising use of 3D and 4D printing in the healthcare industry, favorable reimbursement policies, and greater adoption of AI in medical equipment, the European region is predicted to hold the second-leading position in the market.

